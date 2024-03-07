Call the Midwife season 14: cast, filming news and everything we know

Following the huge success of Call the Midwife season 13, we can now look forward to Call the Midwife season 14... and, after that cliffhanger at the end of the last series, fans of the show are desperate to know what will happen to Matthew and Trixie's fragile marriage.

We are set to be reunited with all our Nonnatus House favourites as we return to Poplar in the 1970s for more twists, turns and, of course, expectant mothers and babies!

Fans of the show were thrilled when the show was recommissioned by the BBC for another series, and show creator Heidi Thomas told the BBC that she was 'overjoyed' that the programme had been green-lit until 2026. "We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together."

Here is everything we know about Call the Midwife season 14...

While it is too early to have a confirmed release date for Call the Midwife season 14 it is thought that the series will start in January 2025 if previous years are anything to go by.

If this is the case, then it is likely the series will start in the US in March 2025 on PBS.

The new season will also come after a 2024 Christmas special, which is likely to air on Christmas Day.

Can Trixie and Matthew overcome their marriage woes in season 14? (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Call the Midwife season 14 plot

Fans know that season 13 ended on a cliffhanger with Matthew Aylward going to New York on a new business venture without his wife after his finances took a worrying turn. The final episode of series 13 saw Trixie calling Matthew and agreeing to move out there with him and Jonty... but while this seemed a happy ending for the family, fans have been wondering if Trixie could be leaving Call the Midwife permanently if their new life in New York is a success.

However, while it remains to be seen whether Trixie will return to Poplar with or without her husband, one thing we do know is she will be back for the new season.

Aside from the Aylwards' marriage drama, the series will be heading into the 1970s where no doubt the show will tackle more taboo subjects along with marking momentous historical moments.

As soon as we get more plot information we will update this guide.

Fred and Reggie are thought to be back for the new season. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Domizia Salusest)

Call the Midwife season 14 cast

It is thought all our Call the Midwife favourites will be back for the new season.

While it has been hinted that Trixie Franklin (Helen George) will return for season 14 we are still waiting for confirmation on whether Olly Rix will return as her husband Matthew Aylward. After his move to the Big Apple, his exit could be permanent, however, there has been no confirmation either way and the door has been very much left open for the character for now.

Jenny Agutter is thought to be back as Sister Julienne with Linda Bassett back as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan. Newly qualified midwives Joyce Highland (or should we say Claudine Warren?!) played by Renee Bailey and Rosalind Clifford played by Natalie Quarry are also thought to return.

Megan Cusack is also on the cards to return as Nurse Nancy Corrigan with Francesca Fullilove as Nancy's daughter, Colette Corrigan.

Doctor Turner (Stephen McGann) and his family should also be back including his wife Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) and son Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan). Alice Brown is also thought to be returning as Angela Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Tang and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner.

Cliff Parisi should be back as Fred Buckle, along with Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle and Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson.

Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) is also thought to be back, but sadly there is still no news on whether his wife Lucille Robinson, played by Leonie Elliott, will return after her exit in Call the Midwife season 12. There hasn't been any closure in their relationship and Cyril still mentions her on screen, so you never know...!

All our Nonnatus House favourites should be back for the new season. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions)

Call the Midwife season 14 filming news

Georgie Glen, who plays Miss Higgins has given an insight into the schedule for the new series, telling Radio Times that filming is imminent: "We begin filming at the end of April" she shared. Usually, the production starts with the annual Christmas special, but we will keep you posted.

Call the Midwife's social media pages are also great at updating fans with behind-the-scenes news, so as soon as any more information is shared we will update this guide.

Is there a trailer for Call the Midwife season 14?

Not yet, with filming still to take place it is too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will update this page.

What happened at the end of Call the Midwife season 13?

Miss Higgins got the shock of a lifetime in season 13. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions/BBC)

Call the Midwife is no stranger to dramatic season finales and the Call the Midwife season 13 ending was no different. There was panic for Trixie fans as she struggled to cope in the wake of Matthew leaving and turned to prescription sleeping tablets to help her. However, some tough love from her brother Geoffery soon got Trixie back on the straight and narrow, and the episode ended with her calling Matthew in New York and telling him she was coming out to be with him.

Meanwhile, Miss Higgins found her world turned upside down after being reunited with her secret son, Victor, who she fell pregnant with after moving to India when she was 21 and falling in love with a tutor called Krishnan. However, there was heartbreak on the horizon as Victor and Millicent's reunion was short-lived when it was revealed he was suffering from kidney disease. After just days of catching up on a lifetime of missed moments, Victor sadly passed away, leaving Miss Higgins devastated.

Trixie was in a bad way at the end of season 13. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Over at Nonnatus House, there was drama for Joyce Highland when her estranged husband, Sylvester, tracked her down in Poplar and started blackmailing her for her pay packet in exchange for keeping quiet about the fact her real name is Claudine Warren. However, Rosalind caught Sylvester out and confronted him, leading to Joyce revealing everything to her colleagues and Sister Julienne offering her support.

There was also a happy ending for the Turners after they were worried they were about to lose May when her birth mother requested a meeting with her on the phone from Hong Kong. Thankfully the call ended with her asking if the Turners would officially adopt May, leaving the family thrilled.