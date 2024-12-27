Casualty 2025 — new arrivals, shock exits, guest stars and spoilers!

Casualty 2025 new cast and departing characters

The revolving doors of Holby City Hospital never stop turning and 2025 is another busy year for cast and character entrances and exits.

Here’s our guide to all the exciting new arrivals, shocking exits and surprise appearances taking place in BBC1's medical drama in the new year.

We’ve divided this Casualty 2025 Who’s Who into five parts: New Arrivals, Leavers, Returning, Special Guests and Rumoured.

Happy reading fellow Casualty fans!

Please note: This is a live document and will be updated regularly. For clarity this has been written in chronological order, so please scroll down in each section for the newest updates.

Casualty 2025 — a complete guide to the characters and cast of BBC1’s medical drama

Casualty 2025 — New Arrivals

Indie Jankowski — played by Naomi Wakszlak

Naomi Wakszlak as trainee paramedic Indie Jankowski in Casualty 2025. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

The first new arrival of 2025 technically makes her debut in 2024, but as it’s in the final episode of the year we feel it’s fair enough to include her here.

From the off-set Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) makes a strong impression on paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) - both good and bad. She’s talented, top of her class and confident. However, this confidence veers into cocky arrogance which belies her on-the-job experience.

Indie Jankowski is played by Naomi Wakszlak, whose other credits include Back , Above the Clouds, Pennyworth and Doctors .

First appearance: Off Duty, Saturday 28 December 2024.

Sean Redmond — played by Seth Somers

Seth Somers as Sean Redmond. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Surgeon Sean Redmond isn’t backwards when it comes to stating what he wants - something that doctor Rash Masum learns from the get-go when he and the newcomer literally collide in Holby ED. With neither of them looking where they’re going, Sean (Seth Somers) demands Rash (Neet Mohan) replace his broken phone. Then things get even more awkward when Rash’s cousin doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpret Bachu) reveals Sean is his new housemate.

Something tells us that Sean is going to be a major headache for Rash!

Sean Redmond is played by Seth Somers whose other credits include We Were the Lucky Ones and A Thousand Blows .

First appearance: On Trial, Saturday 4 January 2025.

Casualty 2025 — Leavers

At the time of writing, all Casualty regulars seem to be here to stay - although things are looking pretty hairy for Iain Dean in the Christmas Special!

Iain - don't leave us this way! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Casualty 2025 — Returning

There has been no confirmation of any previous Casualty characters making a return to the show for 2025. However, we do like to speculate. See the ‘Rumoured’ section below for our unfounded musings…

Casualty 2025 — Special Guests

Jack Wilkinson as father-to-be Aaron Bayliss

Jack Wilkinson as dad-to-be Aaron Bayliss. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jack Wilkinson joins the series in January 2025 as Aaron Bayliss, who crashes into doctor Dylan Keogh and nurse Jodie Whyte’s world during a life and death tragedy.

Aaron is taking his heavily pregnant wife Thea to hospital when his car careers into the restaurant where Dylan (William Beck) and Jodie (Anna Chell) are having dinner. The medics are faced with the choice of whether or not to perform emergency surgery in less than ideal conditions at the scene, and afterwards Aaron has questions…

Jack Wilkinson’s credits include Holby City, The Doll Maker, This is Going to Hurt and Biff & Chip .

First appearance: On Trial, Saturday 4 January 2025.

Ravin J. Ganatra as Kareem Hussein

Ravin J. Ganatra makes his first appearance as Tariq Hussein’s father Kareem when he’s brought into Holby ED after a fall.

Kareem makes a point in asking for his nephew Rash (Neet Mohan) but not Tariw (Manpreet Bachu) and asks his nephew to keep a serious medical secret from his son.

Ravin J. Ganatra’s credits include Prime Suspect, Coronation Street , Doctor Who and This England . He also had a previous guest role on Casualty in 1996 episode Waterwings.

First appearance as Kareem Hussein: On Trial, Saturday 4 January 2025.

Casualty 2025 — Rumoured

Olly Rix

There have been rumours since last Summer that Call the Midwife star Olly Rix has been seen filming on Casualty’s Cardiff-based set. With senior nurse Siobhan McKenzie’s tenure as Acting Clinical Lead coming to a close in 2025, could Olly be a perfect fit for the role of new Clinical Lead?

Olly Rix scrubs up well... So, no doubt, medical scrubs will suit him! (Image credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock.)

Elle Gardner — played by Jaye Griffiths

Jaye Griffiths as doctor Elle Gardner. (Image credit: BBC)

Total supposition on our part here, but with a major father and son storyline brewing between paramedic Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and his son Blake Gardner (David Ajayi, Supacell, EastEnders), we have everything crossed that Blake’s mother Elle Gardner (originally played by Jaye Griffiths from 2016 until 2019) will make a surprise return. Double-joy if she’s followed by Jacob ex, Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing).

Max Cristie — played by Nigel Harman

Hold the phone! Max is on the other line, talking to Dylan about Jodie... (Image credit: BBC)

Again, pure speculation, but as the character still gets mentioned in the show, it would be remiss not to indulge ourselves here.

In the 2023 episode Crash Landing maverick medic Max Cristie came in like a whirlwind and created delicious chaos for a year, before departing Holby with his daughter Jodie Whyte’s kidney in 2024’s Easy Way Out .

In Off Duty, the opening episode of this year’s first boxset Public Property, a phonecall from Max to pal Dylan Keogh (William Beck) about his Jodie (Anna Chell) set off a chain of events with far-reaching consequences for both characters. The chances of Max turning up to help clear matters up is slim to nothing, but that won’t stop us entertaining the possibility!

More updates coming soon...