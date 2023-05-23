Casualty exits and arrivals — all the major cast changes for 2023

With the usual chaos kicking off in the busy ED of Holby City Hospital, it's no surprise to Casualty fans how shocking the latest stories can be when they hit the headlines.

However, it's never easy when we have to say goodbye to some of our favourite Casualty characters — and so far, 2023 has been a year full of emotional, dramatic and unexpected farewells.

As we prepare to say another heartbreaking goodbye to more characters in 2023, let's take a look at who is returning and the newcomers set to join Casualty...

Who is leaving Casualty in 2023?

Since the start of 2023 Casualty has been a rollercoaster of emotions with four exits and a funeral. On top of that, fans were left devastated by the unexpected death of a much-loved nurse, but will we be saying goodbye to more fan favourites this year?

Here is our roundup of each Casualty staff member bidding farewell to the ED...

Ethan Hardy

George Rainsford as Ethan Hardy. (Image credit: BBC)

After nine years in Casualty, doctor Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) left in February to spend time with his baby son Bodhi. Ethan revaluated his responsibilities and his future after being diagnosed with Huntington's disease, which led him to leave the ED behind to play a more active role in his son's life.

Ethan faced many hardships throughout his time working at Holby City Hospital, including facing the onset of Huntington’s disease, attempting to avenge the murder of his brother, registrar Cal Knight (Richard Winsor), and struggle to cope with his grief following the tragic death of his fiancée, paramedic Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima), on their wedding day.

Robyn Miller

Amanda Henderson as Robyn Miller. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were devastated by the heartbreaking death of much-loved nurse Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) after she was involved in a horrific car accident that left her with catastrophic injuries.

Despite their desperate efforts to save her, Robyn tragically passed away on the operating table, leading to a mass walkout of nurses.

Amanda, who played the fan-favourite for ten years, confessed that she didn't have a say in the producer's decision to kill her off but understood the reason why she had to go.

She told The Double L Show: "No. It was very much their decision for me to leave. Their reasoning was that they needed a character who was really well-loved to go to kick off the nurses' strike and all of Jacob's story now, which I can't tell you about as I don't know anymore."

She added: "It wasn't my decision to leave, it was their decision. For a long time, I thought maybe it was something I'd done. I was thinking, 'Does somebody hate me, is that why?' I can now understand and see why it was Robyn that had to go. Ten years on a show is a really long time, and I am excited to see what else is out there."

David Hide

Jason Durr as David Hide. (Image credit: BBC)

Nurse David Hide (Jason Durr) hung up his scrubs for good and resigned from Holby ED following the tragic death of Robyn.

David was one of the nurses on-hand to try and help save Robyn's life after there was no surgical team to perform emergency surgery on her.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, Robyn passed away and a distraught David was part of the mass exodus of nurses who walked out after the catastrophe.

David joined Holby ED in 2016 for a fresh start following a split from his wife, Rosa. He suffered from bipolar and struggled with his emotions during this difficult time and was deemed unfit to work. However, he managed to get his life back on track and worked at Holby Hospital for six years until he resigned.

Last year, Jason announced the sad news that he was leaving the medical drama after six years.

After 6 yrs playing the wonderfully complex #NurseDavidHide @bbccasualty I've hung up my scrubs.I've forged firm friendships, learnt to pronounce Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty & had my squeamishness thoroughly challenged! Here's to new adventures (with less blood & guts 😁)

Marty Kirkby

Shaheen Jafargholi as Marty Kirkby. (Image credit: BBC)

Alongside David, nurse Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) also handed in his badge and quit after the death of his friend and co-worker Robyn.

He joined the department as a student nurse five years ago and did not go without his fair share of struggles as he was disowned by his homphobic father for being gay, had a HIV scare and was a victim of racism.

The official Casualty Instagram page confirmed the end of Robyn, Marty and David's story and paid tribute to the three much-loved characters with a touching video.

Who is returning to Casualty in 2023?

While we say goodbye to some beloved staff, we'll also be welcoming back some of our favorite Casualty characters...

Donna Jackson

Jaye Jacobs as Donna Jackson. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty welcomed back Holby City's fun-loving nurse-turned-ward sister Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs), who hired four new nurses to help tackle the short staffing issue after she was appointed clinical nurse manager.

Jaye was delighted to join the medical drama, as she said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a legendary show.”

Who is arriving to Casualty in 2023?

Donna Jackson was joined by four new nurses to help turn the department around, heralding a new chapter for the medical drama — but who else will be joining the ED and how will they get on amongst the drama of Holby City Hospital?

Cameron Mickelthwaite

Barney Walsh as Cameron Mickelthwaite. (Image credit: BBC)

Barney Walsh joined the Casualty cast as accident-prone Cameron, which isn't ideal when working in an Emergency Department.

He's described by the BBC as: "Woefully lacking in self-confidence and a perpetually terrified fish out of water, Cam arrives at Holby to realise he might have bitten off more than he can chew."

Barney said of joining the show: "It’s been an incredible experience to join the cast of Casualty alongside Anna, Sarah, JJ and Eddie.

"It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam. I can’t wait for the viewers to meet him."

Jodie Whyte

Anna Chell as Jodie Whyte. (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Chell was introduced to Casualty as quick-witted and outgoing nurse Jodie Whyte, whose plans for a fresh start at the hospital were jeopardised when she became reacquainted with a face from her past. And she was soon thrown into the deep end when she was involved in a horror bomb incident.

Anna shared: “It’s been an absolute buzz so far, the team at Casualty are SO welcoming! Joining with the others (Eddie-Joe, Barney, Sarah & Jaye) has been such a beautiful experience, we have built up a great connection and friendship."

"Jodie is a JOY to play. She is fun, flirty and is ALWAYS up for a night out, often pushing her emotions aside with a vodka tonic! Jodie is hard-faced, strong & often let’s her brain fall out of her mouth, but despite all this she is great at her job and has quite a shock on her first shift"

Rida Amaan

Sarah Seggari as Rida Amaan. (Image credit: BBC)

Sarah Seggari made her Casualty debut as straight-talking and confident Rida Amaan, who "doesn’t suffer fools and knows exactly what she wants." Will she be able to keep her guard up or can this new challenge be the thing to finally unlock her softer side?

Sarah revealed: “It is an honour to play the first hijab wearing Muslim nurse on Casualty. I cannot wait to show the viewers who Rida is, she is the strength and the mother in the group. She has no problem putting people in their place even if it might come across a bit abrasive but will always stay loyal to her friends.

"At her core she is a carer and wants to help, this is at the forefront every time she has a patient to work with, even if it sometimes isn’t to protocol!”

Ryan Firth

Eddie-Joe Robinson as Ryan Firth. (Image credit: BBC)

Eddie-Joe Robinson joined Casualty as "ambitious and glory-hungry Ryan Firth, Mr Popular at school who soon gets a wakeup call working in a busy ED."

Eddie-Joe commented: “Joining Casualty has been such a fantastic experience. From Ryan you can expect a lot of fun and banter with his fellow nurses, which he sometimes takes a bit too far… he’s self-assured to the point of cocky, and when this combines with his ambitious nature it can definitely place him in hot water. Beneath the bravado there’s a softer side to him though, and I like to think he’s often a little misunderstood!”

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.