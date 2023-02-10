When is Casualty next on? Here’s our guide to every episode in 2023
When is Casualty next on? Never miss an episode of Casualty with our guide to the iconic medical drama’s 2023 schedule.
Sometimes Casualty bounces around in the schedules — but you never have to miss an episode in 2023 because we’ve put together a handy guide to when and where you can catch all the drama at Holby ED!
Please note: This is a live document that will be updated on a regular basis. We will bring you the latest transmission times as soon as we have them.
When is Casualty next on?
Casualty double-bill: I.O.U and Running on Empty - Saturday, February 11 on BBC One from 8pm
The next episode of Casualty is a double-bill, which airs on Saturday 11 February at 8pm and 8.50pm on BBC One.
In the episode I.O.U. (BBC One, 8pm — see our TV Guide for listings) Marcus isolates Stevie Nash from Faith Cadogan. In the second outing Running on Empty (BBC One, 8.50pm) he schemes to ruin Dylan Keogh’s reputation!
Our spoilers for I.O.U. and Running on Empty.
Future Casualty episodes
Crash Landing - Saturday, February 18 on BBC One at 8.40pm.
Nigel Harman makes his debut as doctor Max Cristie in Casualty episode Crash Landing. Please note Crash Landing airs on BBC One Wales at 9.10pm.
Our spoilers for Crash Landing are coming soon. Check back for updates.
All episodes of Casualty in 2023
Start the Fire - Saturday, January 7 2023 on BBC One at 9pm.
In Casualty’s first episode of the year Dylan Keogh confronts a significant figure from his past, while Rash Masum realises something is seriously wrong with his father…
Our spoilers for Start the Fire
Fear Not - Saturday, January 14 at 8.50pm on BBC One.
Stevie Nash is embroiled in a deadly one-upmanship between Marcus Fidel and Jonty Buchanan. Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh is on the verge of a breakthrough…
Lost in Translation - Saturday, January 21 at 8.50pm on BBC One.
Dylan Keogh inches closer to the devastating truth surrounding Dr Jemima’s sinister death. Elsewhere, Jan Jenning returns to work and Stevie Nash is decimated online…
Our spoilers for Lost in Translation
No Casualty aired on Saturday 28 January
Fight or Flight - Saturday, February 4 at 8.50pm on BBC One.
Ethan Hardy suddenly resigns, Jacob Masters is haunted by the past, and Dylan Keogh clashes with Marcus Fidel…
Our spoilers for Fight or Flight
Casualty extras
Major Casualty news in 2023
Dylan Keogh's investigation into abuse in Holby care homes kicks off under tragic circumstances.
Ethan Hardy quits the ED - George Rainsford explains why.
Nigel Harman is confirmed as Holby ED's new clinical lead - and will be causing trouble for Dylan Keogh!
The Casualty 2023 Spring trailer is released - Faith Cadogan, Iain Dean, Dylan Keogh and Robyn Miller are all involved in shocking new storylines and Max Cristie is introduced.
Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer. See our Casualty Page for spoilers, news and exclusive interviews.
