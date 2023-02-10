When is Casualty next on? Here’s our guide to every episode in 2023

Worry not Casualty fans! We've got the most up-to-date info on your favourite medical drama.

When is Casualty next on?

Casualty double-bill: I.O.U and Running on Empty - Saturday, February 11 on BBC One from 8pm

The next episode of Casualty is a double-bill, which airs on Saturday 11 February at 8pm and 8.50pm on BBC One.

In the episode I.O.U. (BBC One, 8pm — see our TV Guide for listings) Marcus isolates Stevie Nash from Faith Cadogan. In the second outing Running on Empty (BBC One, 8.50pm) he schemes to ruin Dylan Keogh’s reputation!

Marcus is up to no good in Casualty episodes I.O.U. and Running on Empty. (Image credit: BBC)

Future Casualty episodes

Crash Landing - Saturday, February 18 on BBC One at 8.40pm.

Nigel Harman makes his debut as doctor Max Cristie in Casualty episode Crash Landing. Please note Crash Landing airs on BBC One Wales at 9.10pm.

New Casualty doctor Max Cristie gets to work in Holby ED in the very near future! (Image credit: BBC)

All episodes of Casualty in 2023

Start the Fire - Saturday, January 7 2023 on BBC One at 9pm.

In Casualty’s first episode of the year Dylan Keogh confronts a significant figure from his past, while Rash Masum realises something is seriously wrong with his father…

Dylan loses someone very important to him in Casualty episode Start the Fire. (Image credit: BBC)

Fear Not - Saturday, January 14 at 8.50pm on BBC One.

Stevie Nash is embroiled in a deadly one-upmanship between Marcus Fidel and Jonty Buchanan. Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh is on the verge of a breakthrough…

Marcus betrays his dangerous temper in Casualty episode Fear Not. (Image credit: BBC)

Lost in Translation - Saturday, January 21 at 8.50pm on BBC One.

Dylan Keogh inches closer to the devastating truth surrounding Dr Jemima’s sinister death. Elsewhere, Jan Jenning returns to work and Stevie Nash is decimated online…

Jan is back where she belongs in Casualty episode Lost in Translation. (Image credit: BBC)

No Casualty aired on Saturday 28 January

Fight or Flight - Saturday, February 4 at 8.50pm on BBC One.

Ethan Hardy suddenly resigns, Jacob Masters is haunted by the past, and Dylan Keogh clashes with Marcus Fidel…

Ethan quits Casualty in Casualty episode Fight or Flight. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty extras

Major Casualty news in 2023

Dylan Keogh's investigation into abuse in Holby care homes kicks off under tragic circumstances.

Ethan Hardy quits the ED - George Rainsford explains why.

Nigel Harman is confirmed as Holby ED's new clinical lead - and will be causing trouble for Dylan Keogh!

The Casualty 2023 Spring trailer is released - Faith Cadogan, Iain Dean, Dylan Keogh and Robyn Miller are all involved in shocking new storylines and Max Cristie is introduced.