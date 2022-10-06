Amanda Henderson Casualty exclusive: 'It gets very dangerous for Robyn’

When a little birdie told us that it’s ten years since Amanda Henderson joined the cast of Casualty as Robyn Miller, we knew we had to catch up with her — especially as the ED nurse is in the midst of a life-or-death surrogacy storyline.

Amanda began filming on Casualty in August 2012 and first appeared on screen in January 2013. Back then Robyn was a scared, unsure student nurse. Now she’s a seasoned, confident and compassionate staff nurse, and an integral part of Holby ED.

This Saturday the medical drama picks up immediately after last week’s cliffhanger when Robyn, who is acting as a surrogate for friends Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) and Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj), collapsed in the hospital car park and is now losing consciousness.

Here, in an exclusive interview, Amanda tells us about her 10-year milestone and reveals what lies ahead for Casualty favourite Robyn…

Amanda Henderson Exclusive Interview

Congrats on your Casualty anniversary, Amanda. Did you celebrate? Amanda Henderson: “I made sure that everybody on set knew and I celebrated it more than my birthday! What a ten years it’s been; it’s flown by. “If you'd asked me when I landed the job if I was going to do it for a decade, I don’t think I’d have said yes. I’m nowhere near Derek [Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead] yet. He’s done 36 years… That’s the same age as me!”

What does it mean to you? AH: “Casualty has completely changed my life. I went to a drama school in Bury in Manchester, where I’m from, when I was a kid. It was the only thing I’ve ever been any good at, so it made sense for me to carry on. Landing a regular role on Saturday night primetime TV for ten years — I can’t complain! Even after ten years Casualty still surprises me every day. I can’t imagine my life without it.”

A very good year for Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Do you recall how you felt when you started? AH: “Yes! I remember those days so clearly. My first day filming was with Suzanne Packer [senior nurse Tess Bateman]. We walked up and looked through the window at the busy ED. I could hear Sunetra [Sarker, who played clinical lead Zoe Hanna] do all this medical-speak, and I remember thinking ‘I’m never going to be able to do this. I’m going to be sacked on my first day.’ “Now I love watching new people’s faces when it happens to them. Every single person has that moment, whether it’s a paramedic with a handover, a doctor giving out orders, or a nurse in resus. I tell them ‘I promise, you’ll be fine. In about four weeks you’ll know everything.’”

How different is Robyn now, compared to then? AH: “She’s changed so much. Don’t get me wrong, she still has her silly moments, but there are less of them. She has grown up. The thing that changed her more than anything, was becoming a single mum to Charlotte [named after Charlie]. “Robyn’s the kind of nurse you can relate to. She’s hard-working, and has never done anything nasty or horrible. It’s not in her. She’s a loveable character — I absolutely adore her. I think everyone can learn a little from Robyn.”

The way she was. Amanda as new ED recruit Robyn Miller. (Image credit: BBC)

This week on-off boyfriend Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) races her to the ED. What can you tell us? AH: “Robyn’s collapse is related to the medication she’s taking for the surrogacy. She is terrified for her life. “To prepare for this storyline I researched into surrogacy and read quite a few articles. It’s been a case of finding out things, like what taking hormones and injections can do to a person’s body. Some people will react differently to others. It gets very dangerous for Robyn…”

Adi uncharacteristically pressurises her while she’s deathly ill… AH: “Yes, and it’s a shock. Robyn was quite happy at the thought of her, Marty and Adi being a little three-parent family. The thing with Adi is, his main focus is having a baby.”

Do these events bring her and Paul closer? AH: “For Paul almost losing Robyn is enough for him to say exactly how he feels. Robyn sees a more serious side to him. He’s also amazing with Charlotte. Deep down Robyn knows she wants to be with him, but he’s made so many mistakes she doesn’t know whether she can forgive him…”

What can you tell us about the comedy fight that kicks off between Paul and Adi in the ED? AH: “It’s one of the funniest things I've ever seen! There were plenty of scripts and we did have a stunt coordinator — as much as you can call any of this a stunt! — but the more they filmed, the more they kept coming up with new things to say and do. It got funnier and funnier. The next day neither of them could walk. They were both really aching because they’d worked so hard on it. “In a continuing drama, you have to have some lighter moments with the darker ones.”

The first rule of Casualty Fight Club? Tell everyone about it! (Image credit: BBC)

Was it nice to play a patient? AH: “It's so weird to be on the other side of it all. The benefit is you get to lie down all day, and some of the beds are really comfy!”

What would be your dream storyline for Robyn? AH: “I’ve been plugging some storylines for ages, that they don’t take me up on… I want to see Robyn doing amateur dramatics. I think she’d be a wonderful, tap dancing, chorus girl! Shaheen and I put forward a story where Robyn and Marty go on holiday somewhere hot. And I’ve been asking for a musical episode for ten years. So far, no luck on those!”

Finally, can you tease what lies ahead? The ED is becoming an increasingly dangerous place… How worried should we be for Robyn? AH: “It’s a bit like saying don’t go to Midsomer, because chances are you'll get murdered! “What I’ll say is, there’s a constant shortage of staff, and they’re pushing for more security. A lot can revolve around that.”

Will Robyn Miller die? Find out when Casualty episode Just Between Us airs on BBC One, Saturday, October 8 2022 at 9.15pm.