Casualty spoilers: Siobhan McKenzie terrified when Jamie shows his evil true colours

Is Siobhan McKenzie playing with fire by taking matters into her own hands in Casualty episode Man’s Best Friend?

This sixth instalment of Storm Damage airs on BBC2 (Saturday 03 August 2024 at 8.10pm — See our TV Guide for listings), picking after the events of the previous episode when Stevie Nash discovered she was having an affair with Siobhan’s husband!

Elsewhere this week, Dylan Keogh crumbles under the weight of his grief and Cam Mickelthwaite reaches breaking point in very public settings…

Full Casualty spoilers for Man’s Best Friend below…

Siobhan McKenzie takes a stand

Siobhan McKenzie takes a big risk, with potentially shocking consequences…

With traumatised nurse Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) still off work and on an alarming downward spiral, caring clinical lead Siobhan (Melanie Hill) decides to take matters into her own hands!

This week she acts on her suspicions that smooth-talking Jamie Cleveland (Ryan Hawley) abused Cam in the past and arranges to have him removed from his post on Holby Hospital’s board.

Jamie cuts a menacing figure in Casualty episode Man's Best Friend. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Blindsided, the manipulative former youth leader is furious when HR tells him to find another position elsewhere and, when no one’s around, he makes a series of nasty threats to Siobhan. She stands her ground, but is deeply shaken and knows she’s made a dangerous enemy…

Meanwhile, Cam turns up at the ED drunk and despairing. Can concerned Siobhan persuade him to admit that Jamie hurt him?

Siobhan keeps a close eye on Cam. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Cam lashes out

This week, Cam begins drinking at home before turning up to a staff meeting at work. There he has a series of outbursts, which disgusts some of his colleagues, while causing others to be deeply concerned…



Dylan Keogh (William Beck), in particular, is worried for the young man and reaches out to him, only to be rebuffed.

Afterwards, Cam heads to the Hope and Anchor and carries on drinking. When his friends, Jodie, Teddy and Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) turn up and try to get him to go home, drunk and emotional, he lashes out - making shocking accusations and burning bridges in the process.

Now, totally isolated, will his despair and trauma take him down a dark path?

“Without spoiling too much, Cam goes on a journey of self-discovery” says Barney Walsh in this interview with What To Watch. “Siobhan’s the one person he can lean on and confide in.”

Cam's attempts to drown his sorrows end up causing him more pain. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Dylan brokenhearted

In the opening sequences of this episode of Casualty, Dylan is at the vets receiving bad news about Dervla - her cancer has spread and it’s time to stop treatment.

Unable to accept the diagnosis, Dylan begs vet Stephanie Lazaris (Nadia Shash, Ted Lasso) to explore every possibility before he signs the consent forms.

Dylan makes a difficult call. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Upset, at work a distracted Dylan treats Claire Mitchell (Anna Griffith, Sister Boniface Mysteries) alongside nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and fails to notice she’s the victim of an assault.

Jodie, however, spotting the signs from traumatic personal experience, realises that Claire has been attacked and persuades her to open up.



Meanwhile, psych nurse Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley) is disgusted when she learns of Dylan’s original dismissal of the vulnerable patient, and leaves him with a flea in his ear!

Will Sophia accept she's got the wrong end of the stick? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Sophia moots making a complaint about Dylan to Jodie, who sets the newcomer straight - Dylan is one of the best.

Later, Dylan accepts the vet’s assessment of Dervla and prepares to say a final goodbyes to his beloved companion in sad scenes. But, will Sophia mistakenly take action against him and make a bad day even worse?

RIP Dervla. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) gets the shock of his life when his ambulance is hijacked! Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) looks on stunned, as Pete Spencer (Dexter Wendes making his TV debut) drives off, with Teddy and his deathly ill patient Taylor Lewis (James Copestake, London Spy) trapped in the back.

Teddy manages to persuade him to head in the direction of Holby ED, only for Pete to plough into the hospital car park causing chaos… Will Teddy and his patient emerge unscathed?

Teddy quickly realises Jan isn't in the driving seat. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is twisting in the wind, worried that Siobhan knows about her affair with Rich Walker (Michael Keogh) . The reason her superior is distracted, however, is that she’s shrewdly making a move against smooth talking Jamie, gaining a dangerous enemy in the process…

Stevie is on edge around Siobhan. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) reveals she’s considering a change in career. Could this spell the end of the Advanced Clinical Practitioner’s time in Holby?

Stevie asks a big favour from Faith this week in Casualty... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jodie’s sensitivity and professionalism shines in Claire’s sexual abuse case. She also sighs in relief when Teddy survives the ambulance hijacking, and begins to appreciate their relationship on a deeper level. But how far will she go to protect what they have following Cam’s accusations?

Jodie proves essential during this week's Casualty shift. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, viewers will begin to see another side to a divisive character. And, finally, Iain Dean (Michael Stephenson) begins teaching Faith’s son, Luka (Tom Mulheron) in the art of boxing…

We’re interested to see where this storyline is going!

Iain has Luka punching above his weight. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Man’s Best Friend airs on BBC2 on Saturday 03 August 2024 at 8.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.