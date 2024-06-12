Casualty Storm Damage: release date, new characters, trailer, spoilers and everything we know

Casualty’s newest chapter has been announced, and viewers may need a bigger umbrella to weather all 12 new episodes of stormy drama on the horizon!

Here’s everything you need to know about Storm Damage…

Casualty Storm Damage — 6th in the box set format

Storm Damage is set to be one of the most shocking in BBC medical drama’s history.

It marks the sixth Casualty box set in the new multi-episode format, which kicked off back in January 2023 with In Plain Sight. This was followed by Welcome to the Warzone, Driving Force, A History of Violence, and Breaking Point - which came to a conclusion last week. All previous boxsets are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Storm Damage — picking up after Breaking Point

Breaking Point closed with The Last Post episode, where negligent clinical lead Patrick Onley (played to great effect by Jamie Glover) was ousted from Holby Hospital, doctor Rash Masum (a heartbreaking performance from Neet Mohan) was saved by the ED team after tragically planning to take his life, and consultant Dylan Keogh (portrayed by the ever-brilliant William Beck) received the results of his autism tests, which he choose to keep to himself.

And viewers were left with questions. The most pressing being:

* Could Patrick return? (A: Never say never!)

* Who would take over as clinical lead? (A: We can reveal, it's Siobhan McKenzie, played by Melanie Hill.)

* Will Rash recover and return to work? (A: Recovery takes time and support)

* What effect would these events have on junior doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) and paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson), who found Rash unconscious on his bedroom floor and battled to save him when his heart stopped? (A: Substantial)

* And what was going to happen with junior doctor Nicole Piper’s (Sammy Dobson) surrogacy storyline? (A: There's a difficult journey ahead for the aspiring consultant)

Storm Damage spoilers beyond this point

Storm Damage — spoilers

Not only will all these cliffhangers be explored in the upcoming box set, new high pressure stories will be unleashed!

BBC have provided us with the below gale-force spoilers about what lies ahead for the Holby community, as “secrets and truths rise to the surface…”

Here are seven stories to watch out for:

Cam Mickelthwaite — secret past

Band 5 nurse, Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) and clinical nurse manager, Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) are caught in a city-wide flash-flood in the opening episode of Storm Damage.

As they face their most traumatic shift yet, Cam is haunted in the aftermath and left questioning whether the chaos of the ED is for him. But, whatever he decides, if he wants to face his future, he has no choice but to confront his past when it unexpectedly wades into town…

Cam is thrown into the deep end in Storm Damage. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Stevie Nash — dangerous liaisons

Consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) catches the eye of firefighter Rich (Michael Keogh - more below) and sparks fly. But will a shocking connection burn them both?

Stevie Nash dives into trouble. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Iain Dean — family matters

Newly reconciled with Advanced Clinical Practitioner Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell), paramedic Iain (Michael Stevenson) finds his footing as a father-figure. But, just as he and the youngest of Faith’s three children, Luka (Tom Mulheron) are growing closer, the newly-knit family come under threat. How far will Iain go to protect them and what they have?

Is Iain headed for heartbreak? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Dylan Keogh — friendly zone

With Patrick Onley out of the picture, senior consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck) thrives in the workplace. That is until new Psych Liaison Nurse, Sophia Peters, (Kellie Shirley - more below) enters stage left and the mismatched pair quickly clash! That said, hope springs eternal that Dylan will discover a warm new friendship rather than another chilly foe…

Will Dylan be given a new lease of life after Patrick's downfall? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jacob Masters — home truths

Paramedic Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and his boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) are now living together and have formed a support network, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t struggling to juggle 999 calls and nursery drop-offs as they care for Jacob’s grandson, Carter. They’re put under even more pressure as Jacob intensifies the search for Carter’s father and his son, Blake. Will they be able to balance the personal and professional?

There's trouble on the home front for Jan and Jacob... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rash Masum and Tariq Hussein — challenges ahead

Doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) acclimates to being back in the ED after a period off work, with his junior doctor cousin Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) by his side. But as Tariq steps up to be Rash’s rock, will anyone look out for the younger medic before he crumbles, as the pressures of life begin to chip away at him?

Rash and Tariq have a long and difficult road ahead. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Siobhan McKenzie — tested

Siobhan is promoted to the position of Holby ED clinical lead, a role which has left a highway of broken medics in its rearview mirror. Yet, could anyone be better suited?

While the role will test the senior medic, Siobhan is undoubtedly equal to it - yet, it's unlikely to leave her unscathed...

Clinical lead can be a lonely place... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Storm Damage — new Casualty cast

Michael Keogh — Rich Walker

Michael Keogh is introduced as firefighter Rich - who may or may not be keeping a secret. Will Stevie’s moral barometer prove faulty as she gets to know Mr McMysteryMan, Rich?

Michael Keogh made his TV debut in Cutting It in 2002. Since then he’s starred in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Emmerdale, Doctors and Peaky Blinders.

Flirtation flickers when Stevie works alongside firefighter Rich Walker. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Kellie Shirley — Sophia Peters

Kellie Shirley joins the cast in Storm Damage as Psych Liaison Nurse Sophia Peters, who is set to be a regular presence on the wards of Holby Hospital - she may also be a regular presence in Dylan’s thoughts, as it sounds like she’s going to get under his skin!

Kellie Shirley is best known for her roles in EastEnders and In the Long Run. Her other credits include The Office, Call the Midwife, The Dumping Ground, Death in Paradise and Biff & Chip.

First look: Kellie Shirley as psych nurse Sophia Peters. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Ryan Hawley — Jamie Cleveland

We’ve been given the green light to reveal that Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley makes his presence felt as enigmatic new character, Jamie Cleveland, who shares a past with Cam. The nurse is shocked to see him at Holby ED and quickly learns that Jamie has been newly appointed to the Holby Hospital board.

Speaking to WTW Barney Walsh revealed: “Jamie is someone who was a kind-of mentor to Cam growing up, and it’s very interesting for Cam to see him again. We will allude to Cam’s past and explore the reasons why he’s such a shy, timid character as well as his struggles as a Band 5 Nurse.” The full interview will be available soon.

Ryan Hawley is probably best known for his role as Robert Sugden in Emmerdale. His other credits include the 2008 Survivors reboot, Father Brown, Silent Witness and All Creatures Great and Small.

First look: Ryan Hawley as Jamie Cleveland in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

We will update here as information on new cast and characters is released.

Casualty — Storm Damage — when and where can I watch

The release date for Casualty chapter Storm Damage is forecast for 15 June 2024. Due to live coverage of the Men’s Euro 2024 the medical drama will move between its usual home on BBC1 and BBC2 during the competition.

Never miss an episode of Casualty with our special guide to every episode airing over this summer

Is there a trailer for Storm Damage?

Yes, the Storm Damage trailer has landed, and it's hair-raising!

A post shared by BBC Casualty (@bbccasualtyofficial) A photo posted by on

Storm Damage — episode guide

Sinking Ships - Day 1 — Saturday, 15 June, 2024 at 8.20pm on BBC2

Symbolism is out in force when Casualty’s new 12-parter Storm Damage kicks off.

As a ferocious storm rages through Holby, Siobhan and Cam attempt to save a baby injured by a windblown shop sign. The fallout is harrowing and leaves Cam wrestling with a cyclone of emotions - intensified by a blast from his past in the form of new board member, Jamie (Emmerdale’s Ryan Hawley).

Elsewhere, Stevie’s shaken up by flirty fireman Rich (Peaky Blinders' Michael Keogh) during a high pressure rescue situation, while an arctic atmosphere develops between Dylan and psych nurse Sophia (EastEnders’ Kellie Shirley). Forecast: Gusty drama and electric performances.

Guest stars: Elin Lloyd Harries, Paddy Navin, Steve Garti, Sarah Mhlanga, Finley Glasgow and Amy Chung.

Full spoilers for Sinking Ships - Day 1

Storm Damage gets off to a high octane start with Casualty episode Sinking Ships - Day 1. (Image credit: BBC PUBLIC SERVICE)

Sinking Ships - Day 2 — Saturday, 22 June, 2024 at 8.35pm on BBC1

This episode of Casualty switches back to BBC1 and the catastrophic storm from the previous week continues unabated. Brave paramedic Iain Dean dives into the deep end while on shift during the chaos.

At Holby ED, clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie and consultant Stevie Nash struggle to keep the department afloat. Meanwhile, has consultant Dylan Keogh caught feelings for a certain co-worker?

Full spoilers for Sinking Ships - Day 2 coming soon.

More details and spoilers for Storm Damage coming soon.

Casualty Storm Damage — interviews and news

Storm Damage exclusive with Barney Walsh

Jamie Glover on playing Holby's most hated man