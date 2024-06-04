Casualty spoilers: Can horrified Dylan Keogh oust Patrick, as Rash’s life hangs in the balance?

Rash Masum is pushed to breaking point in Casualty episode The Last Post.

Dylan Keogh fights fire with fire to end deadly consultant Patrick Onley’s career once and for all in Casualty episode The Last Post (BBC One, 8.30, Saturday 08 June 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings).

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and sexual assault. If you’re affected by any of this week’s Casualty storylines, support and information is available from BBC Action Line https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/

But it’s Rash Masum who causes most concern in the 12th and final episode of the Breaking Point boxset (which lives up to its name until the end credits). The grieving doctor plans to end his life in tense and devastating scenes. Can those closest to Rash save him?

Full Casualty spoilers for The Last Post below…

Dylan Keogh’s celebrations cut short

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) starts his shift jubilantly, convinced that they’ve seen the last of Patrick Onley (Jamie Glover), following the clinical lead’s very public fall from grace last week when his deadly incompetence and manipulations were exposed to everyone.

But he may have grinned in glee too soon…

Dylan and Stevie Nash’s jaws perform a synchronised drop when Patrick waltzes into the ED as if nothing happened!

Dylan Keogh is deeply disturbed by Patrick's reappearance. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Disgusted, they tag team in taking him to task for returning to work after nearly killing a patient.

Remorseless Patrick retorts that until the hospital board have concluded their investigation he still has a job to do. Although, thankfully, he’s sticking to administration duties, at least for the time being…

Dylan and Stevie's criticisms bounce off an unperturbed Patrick. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rash learns the truth

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is at a low ebb as this episode of Casualty opens. We find him staring desolately at the hospital building before his shift begins, until he’s broken from his thoughts when a mother begs for help with her young daughter who can’t breathe.

He springs into action and races the girl into Holby ED where, with the help of Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) and Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu), Rash saves her life.

After the highly emotional life and death moment, Rida can’t help but notice that Rash isn’t quite himself. She pulls him aside, confesses that she is the hospital whistleblower and apologises for allowing Patrick to blame him, making his life a misery in the process.

Rash is nonplussed by the revelation and Rida’s promises that she will come clean to their higher ups, and tells her that he appreciates everything she did for his father Ashok before his death .

The grieving medic then asks to speak to Patrick alone…

Rash asks to speak to Patrick alone in his office. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Patrick kicks Rash out

Alone in the clinical lead’s office, Rash tells Patrick that he is the hospital whistleblower.

Rash is passive as viciously-tongued Patrick gloats, the senior medic’s spirits rising at the prospect of salvaging his reputation with the board.

Triumphant Patrick then has Rash escorted from the ED by security! There are shocked faces all round as dejected Rash tells friends and colleagues that he’s the whistleblower and has resigned, effective immediately.

Rash's cousin Tariq is shocked when it's revealed why Rash is leaving. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rida speaks out

The news of Rash’s departure spreads like wildfire and eventually filters back to a heartbroken Rida, who tearfully tells her shocked nurse pal Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) that she’s the true culprit.

Determined to set the record straight, Rida lets Patrick know in front of everyone that she is the whistleblower and she can prove it.

Patrick looks on in disbelief as Rida is protected by her colleagues, who all claim that they are also the whistleblower — he can’t suspend them all!

Floored by the team’s ‘I am Spartacus’ moment, Patrick storms into his office and contemplates his next move.

Rida has something to say... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Slippery Patrick’s backup plan

Shortly after these theatrics, bitter Patrick unveils his Plan B to a horrified Dylan...

Will Patrick once again get away with his dastardly deeds?

Speaking to What To Watch in an exclusive interview, Jamie Glover who plays Patrick says: "Watch this space is what I would say! There are some bad pennies who always turn the right way up and manage to suddenly slide out of a seemingly impossible corner..."



Full interview coming soon. Check back for updates.

Patrick plots his next move... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rash’s pain revealed

After Rida’s confession, Tariq is eager to tell his cousin the good news, but he’s unable to contact Rash.

At home Rash says a silent goodbye to a picture of his parents, puts a note on his bedroom door, and prepares to end his life.

Eventually, concerned Tariq makes his way to their shared home — will he find Rash in time?

Neet Mohan's performance as Rash Masum in Breaking Point is powerful. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

We can’t reveal the outcome of this tragic storyline, other than to say that Tariq and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) battle to save Rash and stabilise him enough to race him to the ED, where a team, led by Stevie are waiting…

Later everyone is devastated as they await to learn his fate.

Will Rash pull through?

Dylan wages war on Patrick

Meanwhile, quietly in the background, Dylan decides to stop Patrick once and for all — will he succeed?

The Holby ED team stare at Patrick in defiance. Will he get his comeuppance? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Offscreen, paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) has a meeting with the hospital board (they’re certainly earning their money’s worth in his boxset) about his assault on Tyler Winterson (Robin Berry).

With his career hanging in the balance, he anxiously awaits their verdict… but he’s not alone - his ex-girlfriend, Jodie, is on hand for support.

Speaking to What To Watch about whether he’d like to see Teddy and Jodie reconcile, Milo Clarke told us : “Personally, I think Teddy and Jodie work. Even though they’re both young, they have real care for each other. Their relationship has the complexities, passions and hurts that all real relationships have. I like them together.”

Teddy’s optimism for the future is short lived, however, as Hayley McDonnell (Danielle Phillips), who sexually abused him in the back of an ambulance while he was on duty, turns up at the ED and begs him to drop the charges…

What will he do?

Teddy comes face to face with remorseless Hayley. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) invites Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and his baby grandson Carter to move in with her for free, so he can continue working. It’s a decent proposal, but will the proud paramedic accept?

Jan makes Jacob an offer he can (and does) refuse... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Finally, Dylan receives the results of his autism tests, against the backdrop of high drama and deep tragedy.

If you’re affected by any of this week’s Casualty storylines, please know you are not alone. Support and information is available from BBC Action Line https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/

Casualty episode The Last Post airs on BBC1 on Saturday 08 June 2024 at 8.30pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.