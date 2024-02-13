Casualty spoilers: Rash Masum’s impossible decision!

Rash Masum risks his life for a patient in Casualty episode Last Words (BBC One, 9.20pm, Saturday 17 February 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Stevie Nash’s painful past pushes the consultant to her limits and Cam Micklethwaite puts his heart on the line.

Full Casualty spoilers for Last Words below…

Rash Masum under pressure

Since his dad’s devastating dementia diagnosis, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) has been burning the candle at both ends trying to balance his home and work life.

This week the stressed doctor has a rare day off and is looking forward to spending an afternoon watching cricket with his father, Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh). But, after a difficult morning, he makes a fateful decision when nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) offers to give him a much-needed break…

Desperate to clear his head, but aware that work is piling up, Rash decides to pop over to Holby Hospital for a little while to get to grips with some paperwork.

While there Rash spots a man in need of help and rushes to his side, unaware this one action may change his life forever…

Will Rash regret going into work on his day off? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rash’s nightmare begins

Seriously ill patient, Wyatt Newbury (Joe McGann, The Upper Hand, Hollyoaks) is vomiting, running a high temperature and worryingly dehydrated.

Rash is concerned when he learns that Wyatt has just returned from an Ebola hotspot and, having had training in tropical diseases, he realises what’s at stake.

After ruling out other potential causes Rash springs into action.

Alerting Dylan Keogh (William Beck) to the situation, he sets about organising a quarantine. And, having been in close contact with Wyatt, Rash knows he has to be the one to stay with his dangerously ill patient.

Without a moment to lose, he whisks Wyatt into isolation and begins treatment.

With all of his belongings, including his phone and clothes, taken away for decontamination, Rash asks Dylan to ring Rida and let her know what’s happening. Unfortunately, in the chaos of reorganising the busy ED, the senior consultant forgets…

Joe McGann guest stars as Wyatt. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Ashok goes missing

Back at home, Rida has managed to have a peaceful morning with Ashok and prepares a picnic in anticipation of sharing it with Rash at the cricket grounds later.

Shortly before leaving, however, Rida realises that the front door is wide open and Ashok has vanished!

Panicked, she begins a desperate search for Rash's vulnerable father.

Ashok is played by Kriss Dosanjh. (Image credit: BBC)

Life and death

Meanwhile, restricted to quarantine, waiting on test results, and treating Wyatt alone, Rash has no idea that his father’s in danger. With the clock ticking and Wyatt’s condition worsening, the brave medic faces an uncertain and terrifying future…

In an exclusive interview with Neet Mohan, the Casualty star told us:

“Being in the wrong place at the wrong time like this is going to change everything for Rash. I don’t want to give too much away, but it's a life-changing turning point.”



Full interview coming soon. Check back for updates.

Will Rash get out alive?

Under duress Dylan fails to contact Rida... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Cam’s emotional rollercoaster

When it comes to romance, Cam Micklethwaite is in for a serious case of heartbreak this week. Spurred on by a well meaning Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni), the mild-mannered medic plucks up his courage and asks Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) if she wants to grab dinner after their shift. When the object of his affection replies: “Yeah, sure” he’s pumped, takes it as a sign she feels the same, and thinks they’re going on a date.

Fast forward to the end of the day - shortly after Jodie rainchecks, Cam spots her having a smooch with Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke). Crushed, doesn’t quite cover it!

The big question is, what is he going to do with this information? Especially as he’s working closely with Teddy’s ex Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) in resus throughout the day!

Heartbroken Cam can't believe what he's seeing. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Stevie increasingly isolated

We’re beginning to become seriously concerned for Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless). Not only is the consultant running the ED while Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) takes a backseat for medical reasons, this week she faces online backlash to the death of groom Nikhil Kapoor.

Stevie feels that Charlie doesn't have her back. (Image credit: BBC)

Momentarily buoyed when the trust reveals that they’re backing her in the tragic case, a much-happier Stevie sets about treating Northern Irishman, Adam.

He has been stabbed while trying to stop a mugging and the pair bond over their common background and shared sense of humour. But, it doesn’t last. Later, Stevie is left reeling when she learns of his terrorist past after spotting his Ulster Defence Association tattoo.

Shaken Stevie is faced with her painful past. (Image credit: BBC)

Utterly floored and with no-one around her understanding her distress, Stevie leaves resus and breaks down.

But, she still has to return to treat Adam. What follows is a powerful and emotional confrontation between a panicked and scared Stevie and deeply ashamed Adam that leaves her shaken and feeling more alone than ever…

Could this be a tipping point for the traumatised medic?

Stevie retreats to her office in despair. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week…

Cam really is having a day of it. While treating a young boy bitten by a dog he comes into conflict with the young lad’s menacing father!

Will the shy nurse stand up to this bully or retreat in fear?

Confronted Cam must make a decision. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Ngozi frets when her paycheque is short. The hard working nurse is forced to take on extra shifts, but not before she makes an important call back home…

We learn more about new nurse Ngozi this week. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Teddy asks Jodie out! At first she says no but, as the realisation of her upcoming surgery sinks in, she changes her mind. Unfortunately for Cam, discretion isn’t the budding couple’s strong point.

Could this be love? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Concerned Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) reaches out to Stevie, but the conflicted medic is unable to open up…

Faith is rattled by Stevie's struggles. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) confides in Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) that he’s receiving a barrage of texts from Faith’s teenage daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough). Is it finally time to ‘fess up?

There they are! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

And last but not least, it’s revealed that Donna Jackson’s (Jaye Jacobs) replacement is starting work next week. Welcome aboard Melanie Hill as new clinical nurse manager Siobhan Mackenzie!

Casualty episode Last Words airs on BBC One on Saturday 17 February 2024 at 9.20pm. It is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.