Casualty spoilers: Will Max Cristie DIE?

Max Cristie risks his life and precious relationship with his daughter in a daring rescue.

Max Cristie risks his life in Casualty episode Willing and Able (BBC One, 9.20pm, Saturday 10 February 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Stevie Nash makes a fatal decision and Iain Dean has something important to tell his ex, Faith Cadogan…

Full Casualty spoilers for Willing and Able below…

Max Cristie gambles with his health

Holby ED clinical lead Max Cristie throws caution to the wind this week when he hears about a major incident that has left victims injured and trapped.

The episode opens with Max (Nigel Harman) on dialysis and tentatively bonding with his daughter, nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell), before making the risky decision to attend a shout-out at a tunnel collapse.

Despite being dangerously ill with kidney failure, Max ignores the protests of Jodie and colleague doctor Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and races to the scene.

Before leaving, Max promises he won’t do anything rash, but it’s safe to assume he’s crossed his fingers…!

Jodie and Dylan implore Max to stay in the (relative) safety of the ED. (Image credit: BBC Studios. )

Damage done?

At the scene Max jumps head first into the deadly rescue mission, burrowing inside a hand-made and claustrophobic passageway to reach the terrified occupants, brothers Riley and Alex, who are protesting the destruction of a local forest.

Once inside, Max assesses the severity of the situation and is forced into a desperate and terrifying attempt at saving the boys' lives. The exertion involved takes its toll on the deathly ill medic and leaves him exhausted and fighting for breath.

Has Max finally pushed himself too far?

Max ignores Jodie's concern and fears. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jodie heartbroken

Anyone on tenterhooks about Nigel Harman’s departure will want to tune into this emotional episode, as the curtain is pulled back on Max’s treatment and true feelings regarding his daughter Jodie Whyte.

After an upbeat start to the day spent getting to know her father a little better, Jodie is left in a state of anguish while she awaits news of him from the tunnel disaster.

Yes Max gets out, but has he damaged his health beyond repair? Furious and frightened, Jodie dramatically reveals whether or not she’s a match for kidney donation as time ticks on their fledgling relationship…

Jodie's hurt that Max thinks so little of her feelings. Has he finally pushed her away for good? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Stevie on edge

A warring wedding party causes chaos at the ED, following a punch up between the groom Nikhil Kapoor and his new wife’s family.

Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) comes under fire from the bride, Neha, who is furious that Nikhil isn’t being treated quickly enough as she wants to return to their reception.



On her last nerve, Stevie’s attempts to quieten Neha’s aggression results in the bride swinging for the consultant! Feeling unsafe, Stevie deploys her body camera and sends the newlywed packing, with zero regrets.

But when nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) shows Stevie Nikhil’s scan results, she realises they need to get him back into the ED urgently!

It’s a race against the clock to save Nikhil, as his life hangs in the balance.

Has Stevie made a fatal mistake?

Stevie strikes back using the zero tolerance policy when bride Neha attempts to attack her. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week…

Nurse Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) turns to paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson), concerned about her teenage daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough).

Faith asks Iain to check in with Natalia, who is shutting her out, completely unaware about the kiss between her daughter and her ex last week!

Faith confides in Iain about Natalia's sudden change in behaviour. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Uncomfortable in the extreme, Iain tells colleague Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) about his predicament. Caught between concern and bemusement, Jacob cautions Iain to treat this matter head on and come clean to Faith.

Will Iain listen?

Iain wrestles with what to do for the best. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) notices that Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) has a vicious bite mark on her arm and encourages her to open up about it.

It turns out that Rida was bitten while caring for Rash Masum’s father Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh) and is starting to show serious signs of infection.

She begs Cam not to mention anything to Rash (Neet Mohan), but will she be forced to tell him the truth as she becomes visibly unwell?

Cam is concerned for Rida when he realises why she's running a nasty temperature. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) and Stevie Nash's working relationship becomes increasingly fractured when he accuses her of acting too hastily under pressure.

Stevie stands her ground, but who will be proved right when PC Harry Sinclair (Rod Hallett) reviews her bodycam footage?

Charlie questions Stevie's judgement. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And finally, Jacob and Iain become the comedy heroes of the week while treating a first-time mum who is intent on giving birth in complete silence!

Teddy is amused when he hands over a pregnant patient to Jacob and Iain. (Image credit: BBC Studios. )

Casualty episode Willing and Able airs on BBC One on Saturday 10 February 2024 at 9.20pm. It is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

The shift from hell for Casualty's paramedics

Michael Stevenson on Iain and Natalia's kiss - and what happens next!

Amanda Mealing reveals why she would return to Casualty

When is Casualty next on? Never miss an episode with our guide