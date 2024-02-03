What is the song in tonight’s Casualty?
What is the song in tonight’s Casualty? A rousing Massive Attack track featured in an emotive sequence featuring Holby ED's paramedics.
Casualty spoilers from episode Take the Strain (Saturday, February 3, 2024) beyond this point
Tonight’s visit to Holby ED was a particularly strong and affecting paramedic affair with Iain Dean left drained by a devastating shift, before his day from hell was sealed with an unwanted kiss from his ex’s teenage daughter.
It was an equally trying one for Iain’s paramedic pals, Jacob Masters, Jan Jenning and Teddy Gowan, both professionally and personally - something that’s beautifully illustrated in a shiver-inducing sequence overlaid by Massive Attack track Teardrop. The sad truth is, they can’t save everyone, but they don’t half try to every single time…
During emotive scenes, viewers witnessed Iain’s (played by Michael Stevenson) reactions as he realised that his semi-coherent drug addicted patient Alice McDonald (Yasmin Steadman, Coronation Street) had a daughter and that she was somewhere in her dealer Jimo Armstrong’s (Jack Gouldbourne, Masters of the Air)) filthy flat.
While Jacob (Charles Venn) took a bleeding and deathly ill Alice to the ambulance, Iain raced back to the apartment where he began frantically searching for the young girl. Eventually he found her locked in a cupboard, thankfully still alive.
Meanwhile at the ED, Teddy (Milo Clarke) and Jan (Di Botcher) were urgently admitting patient Megan Wish (Gabrielle Green, Wolfblood) when the older paramedic clocked the animosity between her nephew and his fiancée, doctor Paige Allcott - or should we say ex-fiancée?
Teddy and Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) have called it quits, and yet, somehow, he’s failed to mention his one-night stand with nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell)!
All in all it was a powerful choice of song from Casualty’s creative team. Well played!
Massive Attack were formed in Bristol in 1988, Teardrop features on their third studio album, Mezzanine, with vocals performed by Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser.
Casualty exclusive: Michael Stevenson on Iain and Natalia’s kiss
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and www.whattowatch.com covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.