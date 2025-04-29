Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash faces the unthinkable as a harrowing tragedy hits

Stevie Nash is dealt another devastating blow in Casualty .

Brace yourself for trauma and tragedy involving Stevie when the eighth instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs airs on BBC1, Saturday 03 May 2025 at 9.20pm (See our TV Guide ).

Also in this episode, Indie Jankowski is tested in more ways than one, nurse Ngozi Okoye’s son Obi is admitted to the ED, and surgical nurse Rida Amaan plans to report Russell Whitelaw…

More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 8 below…

Stevie Nash at breaking point

Consultant Stevie Nash faces fresh trauma this week as she discovers what the future holds following last week’s emergency surgery …

Dr Priya Rowland (Helen Crevel) reveals that Stevie (Elinor Lawless) has stage two ovarian cancer and, while the hysterectomy appears to have removed the disease, chemotherapy is recommended.

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Feeling both scared and relieved at the prognosis, Stevie turns to her new friend and fellow patient, Cara Harris (Laura Pitt-Pulford), who tells Stevie that she’s going home today to die.

Their conversation is interrupted when Cara’s unsuspecting daughter Olive (Jessica Lawrenson) arrives and invites Stevie to join them for brownies from the hospital coffee truck.

Laura Pitt-Pulford as Cara Harris in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

But, this happy moment between the trio is suddenly cut short when Cara collapses in the carpark and is raced to the ED.

There, Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) reveals that Cara’s too ill to leave and tragically she dies soon afterwards, leaving Stevie distraught.

Flynn has devastating news for Cara and her daughter. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Stevie lashes out

Given the the recent chain of tragic events, from Rich’s death to this point, Stevie is understandably reeling. So, when Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) reaches out and tries to comfort her, Stevie lashes out and says some words that can’t be taken back.

Will an increasingly isolated Stevie lose her best friend as she reaches breaking point?

Has Faith lost her best friend and bridesmaid? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Also in Casualty this week

Nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) is horrified when her son Obi (Aryel Tsotois) is admitted to the ED after being attacked at school. Will she reconsider her life in Holby?

Seeing how much Ngozi is struggling, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) offers his support, but is she ready to take him at face value?

Ngozi holds back when she talks to Dylan. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

With the support of Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) and Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell), Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) bravely plans to report Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) to a trusted senior colleague. However, she’s stopped in her tracks by a shock revelation. Will this leave Rida vulnerable to another terrifying attack?

Speaking exclusively to WTW about how this traumatic storyline brings the three nurses closer together this week, Sarah told us:

"I think it was absolutely pertinent that Rida would tell Cam and Jodie; they are her best friends and the people she lives with, so they're going to be her first point of contact.

"It's also beautiful that we get to revisit Cam’s storyline through her storyline - I'm so glad that now Rida knows what Cam went through."

Rida's friends are by her side as she learns something new about Russell... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

And finally, since joining the series earlier this year, Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) has become an insightful vehicle into what it takes to qualify as a paramedic. In this outing, the secretly homeless student is determined to pass her ‘blue lights test’, knowing it will bring her one step closer to becoming a fully-fledged emergency medic and, crucially, earning a wage.

Unfortunately, when the career-critical driving test is postponed Indie reaches her breaking point. Bitterly disappointed, running on empty and facing another night on the streets, will she be forced to park her dreams?

Indie faces a grim future. Will she reach out for help? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Find out when Casualty’s Internal Affairs - Episode 8 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 03 May 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.