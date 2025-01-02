When is Casualty next on? Our guide to every episode of BBC’s medical drama in 2025

Casualty 2025 — Next On Guide

Casualty 2025 is shaping up to be a good year for Holby fans with the new boxset Public Property putting senior doctor Dylan Keogh (William Beck), front and centre. That, coupled with the introduction of rookie paramedic Indie Jankowsky (Naomi Wakszlak) and new resident-ruffler, surgeon Sean Redmond (Seth Somers), means you will want to tune in to every single visit to Holby ED.

Stay on top of the schedules and never miss an episode with our guide to Casualty 2025.

Please note: This is a live document and will be updated on a regular basis. Check back for updates, spoilers and information on guest stars.

Casualty 2025 — next on

On Trial — Saturday 04 January 2025, 9.10pm, BBC1 and BBC iPlayer from 6am

Dylan Keogh kicks off 2025’s first tangled web of lies when he insists that Jodie Whyte had only one glass of wine before helping him with an off-duty emergency C-section when speaking to Siobhan McKenzie and Stevie Nash. The ‘why’ is somewhat murky but well-meaning. The problem now is, Jodie's left with an unpleasant dilemma when it comes to her police statement. Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan’s homelife takes a genuinely shocking turn after a sinister patient storyline gives her pause for thought…

Guest stars: Guest stars: Frances McNamee, Amanda Bright, Anand Toora, Emma Handy and Leah Haile.

This episode also introduces Seth Somers as new surgeon Sean Redmond and Ravin J. Ganatra as Kareem Hussein, Tariq’s father and Rash Masum’s uncle.

Full spoilers for On Trial

Trouble is brewing for Faith Cadogan and her family in Casualty episode On Trial. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Upcoming episodes of Casualty in 2025

Bite the Bullet — Saturday 11 January 2025, 9.20pm, BBC1 and BBC iPlayer from 6am.

Trainee paramedic Indie Jankowsky faces the ultimate horror on her first shift with the Holby ED crew. Meanwhile, Faith Cadogan is worried that she will lose all that she loves, as her personal life and her inner demons collide. Elsewhere, will impulsive Jodie Whyte contemplate which boundaries she should and should not cross?

Guest stars: Immanuel Yeboah, Jensen Clayden, Laura Bayston, James Lawrence, Polly Lister and Paul Blair. Gina Isaac returns as a former patient and acquaintance of Faith Cadogan, Astrid Watson. Gina first played Astrid in 2024 episode Shame the Devil .

Full spoilers coming soon.

Already aired — every episode of Casualty in 2025

Casualty 2025 — January

Off Duty — Saturday 28 December 2024, 9.15pm, BBC1 and BBC iPlayer

Okay, technically Off Duty is not a 2025 episode, but as the opener of the latest 11-part boxset Public Property came within spitting distance of the New Year, we’ve decided to include it here for coherency.

The first half of this episode catches up with professional pressures and personal conflicts at the ED - from patient complaints to hostilities between Siobhan McKenzie and Stevie Nash over the clinical lead position. The second part involves the powerful juxtaposition of Jan giving trainee paramedic Indie (show newcomer Naomi Wakszlak) a reality check, while an off duty Dylan Keogh and Jodie Whyte are caught up in a tragic incident at a restaurant. With hard-to-watch frontline emergency medicine and something to say about the expectations placed on medics at its core, this is Casualty at its finest and a great start to a new chapter in the show’s history.

Guest stars: Jack Wilkinson, Allyson Ava-Brown, Omolabake Jolaoso, Norman Murray, Isaiah St Jean and Harriet Luker.

Full spoilers for Off Duty