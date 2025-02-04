Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh’s prison nightmare leads to devastating consequences

Dylan Keogh is banged up in Casualty episode Out of Time.

Dylan Keogh fights his corner as his arrest nightmare takes a new twist in Casualty episode Out of Time on Saturday 08 February 2025 at 9.10pm (See our TV Guide for listings). Hours later he’s released - but not exonerated - and that's when things really kick off!

Elsewhere in the seventh episode of the 11-part Public Property boxset, Sophia Peters makes a decision about her future, Nicole Piper is supported by her nearest and dearest, Stevie Nash finds herself in the middle of family drama, and Jodie Whyte is forced to eat two big bowls of just desserts in deliciously dramatic scenes… and that’s not the half of it!

Full Casualty spoilers for Out of Time below…

Dylan Keogh grilled over patient deaths

Consultant Dylan Keogh is in a state of angry disbelief as he’s hauled into Holby Police Station in handcuffs this week accused of medical manslaughter.

Picking up directly from the previous episode’s shock arrest, Dylan becomes furious when he’s subjected to an intense interrogation by detective Simon Bell (Shameless star Philip Hill-Pearson).

The doctor’s accuser Aaron Bayliss (Jack Wilkinson) believes Dylan killed his pregnant wife, Thea, thanks to a careless comment by nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell).

“Dylan’s confused how it’s come to be that Aaron has made this allegation,” says William Beck, who plays him. “To Dylan it’s completely ridiculous - he knows he’s done nothing wrong, so this is the last thing he expects.”

Detective Bell doesn't go easy on Dylan. (Image credit: BBC Studio.)

Dylan loses his cool

As Detective Bell delves into every area of Dylan’s life, from his seven year sobriety to his personal relationships, the consultant becomes increasingly irate - not least because he is desperate to contact his newly pregnant girlfriend, psychiatric nurse Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley).

With the clock ticking, Dylan doesn’t help his case by insisting he’s charged and released immediately, and ends up being held for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Sophia’s heartbroken after Dylan fails to show up to discuss their options…

Unable to get hold of Dylan, Sophia believes she's on her own. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Sophia’s choice

With Dylan a no-show and uncontactable, Sophia assumes that he’s made his position clear and books a clinic appointment for the following morning with the intention of ending her pregnancy.

When Dylan is finally released after 24 hours she doesn’t know what to think. The police have found a bottle of wine in his locker and he is still in the frame for medical manslaughter.

Scared and alone, she makes a decision about her future…

Dylan's future, freedom and fatherhood are all on the line. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jodie blasted

Nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) remains at the beck and call of Aaron, to the annoyance of her best friend Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) who gives her a hard time for continuing to cancel plans with her friends.

To make up for her recent absences, Jodie takes her nurse pals Rida and Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) out for a make-up breakfast at The Anchor. But predictably, midway through, Jodie receives a call from Aaron and drops everything.

Holding the baby. Is Jodie being used? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Back at work the news about Dylan being banged up filters through the hospital when the police turn up and start searching through his belongings. Soon afterwards Detective Adam James (Glen Wallace, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, EastEnders) sets up a room to question Dylan’s shocked colleagues.

Stuck babysitting for Aaron, Jodie’s unaware about what’s happening, but is soon forced to face up to her actions when she’s recalled to the ED and interviewed by Detective James. At first she gives him a Jodie-lite version of recent events, but later confesses that she’s been helping Aaron and admits to sleeping with him.

Adam is visibly shaken by this information and tells Jodie that she can no longer be considered a credible witness.

Meanwhile, Dylan is released under investigation and is anxious to get back to the hospital and talk to Sophia, utterly certain that a statement from Jodie will clear his name.

What happens next is a series of showdowns, home truths, misunderstandings and unmissable viewing for Casualty fans.

Rida doesn't hold back... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Also in Casualty this week

Prior to Dylan being brought into Holby Police Station, paramedics Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) are attempting to treat violent prisoner Caleb Dunaksji (Ali Barouti) when he brutally attacks Sergeant Steph Murphy (Laya Lewis, Skins, Queen Cleopatra), setting the tone for this exciting and unexpected episode.

Out of Time opens with a violent prisoner and shocking scenes for Jacob and Teddy. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Secretly homeless, Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) returns to the ambulance station and beds down in one of the unused vehicles.

Jan Jenning is suspicious when the student paramedic turns up an hour early for her morning shift at control, yet Indie proves herself once again in a heartbreaking storyline involving elderly patient Anne Knight (Sharon Morgan, Steeltown Murders, Gangs of London), who has fallen and can’t get up.

Jan keeps a close eye on Indie. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) discovers that no good deed goes unpunished this week as the truth about his uncle Kareem’s cancer secret leads to hurt and betrayal.

Kareem (Ravin J. Ganatra) undergoes emergency surgery. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) is treated with tender loving care, personal support and professional kindness as she’s placed under a temporary mental health section 2 detention.

Nicole is cared for by her colleagues. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

And Stevie Nash is hit on by Rich and Siobhan’s son Ben McKenzie (Dominic Sharkey) while treating him in the ED. No, this is not a typo! The fallout forces Stevie to reassess her position and make a decision about where her priorities lie.

Introducing Ben... Who has some explaining to do! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Casualty episode Out of Time airs on BBC1 on Saturday 08 February 2025 at 9.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.