Casualty spoilers: Teddy Gowan turns to deadly drugs on night out

Teddy Gowan is still reeling from previous events in Casualty and feels the need to let off some steam as the medical drama returns this week. But when he decides to go clubbing and pop some party drugs, will it be the last thing he ever does?

Also in the long awaited fifth instalment of 12-parter Supply and Demand — airing on BBC1, Saturday 02 August July 2025 at 8.20pm (See our TV Guide ) — there’s an opener that wouldn’t be out of place in a horror movie, while at Holby ED young patients flood the department with terrifying symptoms.

Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - Episode 5 below…

Teddy Gowan’s downward spiral

Teddy Gowan’s day starts off badly and gets worse from there when Casualty returns after a break in the schedules this week.

First up the paramedic is paired with co-worker Indie Jankowski, who he still harbours resentment towards after her father robbed his aunt Jan Jenning’s home.

Yet relations thaw between the two when they attend a chilling shout-out and he ends up needing Indie’s help!

High-risk patient Grace Miller (Bryony Miller, Patrick Melrose, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) is in a distressed state when they attend a shout-out at her home.

With the situation looking dangerous, Teddy (Milo Clarke) attempts to break in so they can treat her, however, his heart condition causes him distressing symptoms, which he quickly covers up, leaving it to Indie (Naomi Wakszlack) to take matters into her own hands..

Not only does Indie climbs in a window so they can attend to vulnerable Grace to her own personal endangerment, she also lies to their boss Jan (Di Botcher) afterwards about why she was in the house alone in a potentially dangerous predicament.

Indie fears for her life while on duty... How will she react in tricky situation? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Deadly gamble

Later, after their shift has finished, Teddy decides to join Indie and nurses Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) for a night out at a new club launching in Holby, to celebrate Indie landing a new job in Sheffield.

Once the booze gets flowing and Indie’s old school friend Badger (Tai Hilferink) turns up with a bag of party pills, Teddy and some of his co-worker friends decide to euphorically dance their troubles away.

However, what they don’t know is, a deadly batch of party pills are doing the rounds in Holby and they’ve just embarked on a game of Russian roulette with their lives.

With Teddy especially vulnerable, due to the resurgence of his heart problems, will he die on what is supposed to be a fun night out? Or will one of the others fall victim to the lethal cocktail?

Party people. Jodie (Anna Chell) hits the club with Teddy, Indie and Rida. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

The senior medics - clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill), paramedic boss Jan and ED clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) brace themselves for a trinity of trouble with the launch of the new nightclub, Euphoria, coinciding with a music festival and graduation celebrations taking place over the same weekend.

Yet nothing prepares them, and despite their years of experience, they’re shaken to their cores by what they end up facing…

Jan informs senior medics Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless), Siobhan and Flynn that more suspected overdose patients are on their way in... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

It’s a particularly terrifying shift for Siobhan and Jan, as they’re unable to get hold of the younger medics, who aren’t answering their phones. Also causing Siobhan immense distress is the fact that her son Ben is out celebrating and uncontactable.

As patients flood Holby ED suffering the ill effects of pills laced with deadly synthetic opioids, will some familiar faces be among the dying casualties?

Jan and Siobhan call a meeting with Flynn to persuade him to declare a critical incident. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Elsewhere, Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) is placed in a terrible predicament by troubled Cassie Woods (Charlie Ann Upton) when the younger woman brings her deathly ill friend Steph Miles (Evie McGuire) into the ED in need of urgent care.

As Nicole joins the dots, she’s faced with making a choice that could harm the very people she’s trying to care for. Meanwhile, Cassie attempts to protect herself by banning Nicole from attending their foster-mother Maggie’s funeral, which is due to take place the next day.

Cassie is terrified when Nicole makes a discovery about how she's been surviving... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Meanwhile, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) considers taking pharmacist Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary) on an unusual first date. In going against who he really is, has he made a terrible mistake by asking her to go clubbing?

Is Rash's romance on the rocks? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

And, last, but very far from least… Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) becomes the prime suspect as the finger of suspicion on who the morphine thief is points firmly at him.

Having worked out that the paramedic could be to blame, what will advanced clinical practitioner Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) do with this information? And will her husband Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) - Jacob’s best friend through thick and thin - support her?

Find out when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 5 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 12 July 2025 at 8.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, please know that help, support and information is available from BBC Action Line: https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/