EastEnders spoilers: Why does Ross destroy Joel's computer?
Airs Thursday 7 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Vicki Fowler (played by Alice Haig) is getting frustrated with her partner, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
It's time that Ross dishes out some tough love to his wayward teenage son, Joel (Max Murray).
On today's episode of the BBC soap, Vicki is alarmed when she finds out why builder Ross destroyed Joel's laptop computer...
Vicki pushes Ross to take charge with Joel before his behaviour gets even more out of hand.
But will Ross listen?
Meanwhile, Joel wants to keep hanging out with Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).
So he tries to make amends with Tommy's parents, Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie).
But just when it looks like Joel could be taking some responsibility for his behaviour, he overhears a conversation between Vicki and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that leads to another angry outburst...
Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is choosing to ignore THAT scary warning from his dad-in-law, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).
Phil recently snapped when he found out that Callum has been cheating on his husband, Ben Mitchell, with local legal eagle, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).
However, during a day out with his stepdaughter, Lexi Pearce, cop Callum can't resist secretly engaging in some flirty text banter with Johnny...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
