EastEnders spoilers: Why does Ross destroy Joel's computer?

Vicki is alarmed when she finds out another worrying revelation about Joel on EastEnders...

Vicki Fowler (played by Alice Haig) is getting frustrated with her partner, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



It's time that Ross dishes out some tough love to his wayward teenage son, Joel (Max Murray).



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Vicki is alarmed when she finds out why builder Ross destroyed Joel's laptop computer...



Vicki pushes Ross to take charge with Joel before his behaviour gets even more out of hand.



But will Ross listen?



Meanwhile, Joel wants to keep hanging out with Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).



So he tries to make amends with Tommy's parents, Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie).



But just when it looks like Joel could be taking some responsibility for his behaviour, he overhears a conversation between Vicki and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that leads to another angry outburst...

Will Kat and Alfie agree to let Joel hang out with Tommy on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is choosing to ignore THAT scary warning from his dad-in-law, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).



Phil recently snapped when he found out that Callum has been cheating on his husband, Ben Mitchell, with local legal eagle, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).



However, during a day out with his stepdaughter, Lexi Pearce, cop Callum can't resist secretly engaging in some flirty text banter with Johnny...

Married man Callum can't resist Johnny and continues to play with fire on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Cheating On Your Incarcerated Husband! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer