EastEnders spoilers: Alfie has some unexpected news for Kat...
Airs Thursday 19 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) wants Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) to step-up and support their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Tommy has fallen under the influence of bad lad Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
Tommy was shocked when Joel inappropriately touched a female passenger on the Tube.
And manipulated Tommy into filming him do it...
Kat tries to talk to Alfie about her fears for Tommy.
But he suddenly drops some bombshell news:
He needs to go and visit his younger brother, Spencer, in Australia!
Meanwhile, Tommy tries to avoid Joel after what happened on the Tube.
But the lad is left shaken after Joel's stepmum, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), warns him to keep quiet about Joel's crime.
Or else she will implicate Tommy in what happened...
Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) has a vicious hangover the morning after the night before.
The Queen Vic landlady is still in the bad books with her daughter, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), for her reckless behaviour.
Will she remember offering to pay for Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) to go on a singles cruise?
But when Elaine refuses to engage with Linda over her boozy behaviour, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) decides to step-in and have a word on Linda's behalf...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.