EastEnders spoilers: Alfie has some unexpected news for Kat...

How will Kat react when Alfie suddenly reveals he needs to leave Walford for a while on EastEnders!

Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) wants Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) to step-up and support their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), on EastEnders



Tommy has fallen under the influence of bad lad Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



Tommy was shocked when Joel inappropriately touched a female passenger on the Tube.



And manipulated Tommy into filming him do it...



Kat tries to talk to Alfie about her fears for Tommy.



But he suddenly drops some bombshell news:



He needs to go and visit his younger brother, Spencer, in Australia!



Meanwhile, Tommy tries to avoid Joel after what happened on the Tube.



But the lad is left shaken after Joel's stepmum, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), warns him to keep quiet about Joel's crime.



Or else she will implicate Tommy in what happened...

Vicki is keeping a close eye on bad lad Joel on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) has a vicious hangover the morning after the night before.



The Queen Vic landlady is still in the bad books with her daughter, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), for her reckless behaviour.



Will she remember offering to pay for Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) to go on a singles cruise?



But when Elaine refuses to engage with Linda over her boozy behaviour, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) decides to step-in and have a word on Linda's behalf...

Will Elaine start to see the error of her ways when Phil has a word on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine wakes up with a hangover from hell on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer