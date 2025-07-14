EastEnders spoilers: WHO threatens Oscar?
Airs Thursday 24 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) starting to outstay his welcome at No.25 Albert Square on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Local copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is trying to keep his naughty nephew Oscar on the straight and narrow.
Oscar has already managed to cause some mischief and mayhem since returning to Walford to live with his sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and her boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law).
After a word of warning from Jack, Oscar decides to make an effort and offers to babysit Lauren and Peter's kids, Louie and Jimmy.
But things take a turn for the worse when Oscar's old acquaintance, Mike (Zak Devlin), tracks him down...
Mike threatens Oscar and then leaves a CHILLING warning behind for Oscar to find...
WHO is Mike?
Does he have anything to do with that threatening message which Oscar received soon after coming back to Albert Square?
Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is feeling distracted as her son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) leaves to fly off to Canada for his sister Ash's engagement party.
Clearly, Suki's invitation must have got lost in the post!
Will Suki confide in wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) about the reasons behind her recent distant behaviour?
Meanwhile, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) confides in best friend Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) about her pregnancy.
The teenager has reached a decision not to keep the baby and wants to have an abortion...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
