EastEnders spoilers: WHO threatens Oscar?

Is Oscar Branning (played by Pierre Moullier) starting to outstay his welcome at No.25 Albert Square on EastEnders?



Local copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is trying to keep his naughty nephew Oscar on the straight and narrow.



Oscar has already managed to cause some mischief and mayhem since returning to Walford to live with his sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and her boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law).



After a word of warning from Jack, Oscar decides to make an effort and offers to babysit Lauren and Peter's kids, Louie and Jimmy.



But things take a turn for the worse when Oscar's old acquaintance, Mike (Zak Devlin), tracks him down...



Mike threatens Oscar and then leaves a CHILLING warning behind for Oscar to find...



WHO is Mike?



Does he have anything to do with that threatening message which Oscar received soon after coming back to Albert Square?

Jack has a word with his naughty nephew Oscar on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is feeling distracted as her son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) leaves to fly off to Canada for his sister Ash's engagement party.



Clearly, Suki's invitation must have got lost in the post!



Will Suki confide in wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) about the reasons behind her recent distant behaviour?



Meanwhile, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) confides in best friend Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) about her pregnancy.



The teenager has reached a decision not to keep the baby and wants to have an abortion...

Vinny leaves for sister Ash's engagement party in Canada on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Suki confide in wife Eve about her latest worries on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

