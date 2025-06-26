Who is Oscar Branning in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

It's set to be a dramatic summer in Albert Square as EastEnders has announced that Oscar Branning is on his way home — and trouble isn't far behind.

After the return of Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) and her cousin Lauren on New Year's Day in 2024, the Branning brood is about to get bigger as Oscar returns after eight years.

Oscar was last seen on screen in 2017 when he made a brief visit to his dad, Max Branning (Jake Wood), on Father’s Day.

The reason behind Oscar's return and where he's been is set to be revealed when his older sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) receives a mysterious call. Now 17, Oscar shows up and turns Lauren's life upside down.

Since he last appeared in the soap as a nine-year-old, here's a refresher on who Oscar Branning is as he makes his return to EastEnders...

Who is Oscar Branning in EastEnders?

Oscar is the son of Max and Tanya Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

Oscar Branning was born on screen in 2007 and is the son of notorious womaniser Max and his wife, Tanya Branning (Jo Joyner). He is also the brother of Lauren and the late Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald).

Oscar last appeared as a child when Max's brother Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) arranged for him to see his son on Father's Day after Tanya took Oscar to Exeter following the breakdown of their marriage.

New executive producer Ben Wadey is reintroducing Oscar to the soap after already making an impact when he brought Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) back after two decades.

He said of Oscar's return: “I’m very excited to bring Oscar Branning back to Walford and introduce viewers to him now that he’s all grown up.

"Oscar is very much a Branning, which means there’s going to be plenty of drama in store this summer. We’re delighted to welcome Pierre as he takes on the role and can’t wait for viewers to see him bring Oscar to life.”

Oscar will return in July, and there's danger in store according to pictures obtained by Metro, which show Pierre filming on location with his on-screen sister and Thomas Law, who plays Peter Beale.

Ian Beale legend Adam Woodyatt is also seen in the behind-the-scenes snaps that appear to show them running away from a group of thugs brandishing a cricket bat.

Who plays Oscar Branning in EastEnders?

Pierre Moullier plays Oscar Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

Newcomer Pierre Moullier has been cast as Oscar, taking over the role from twins Charlee and Neo Hall.

Pierre has previously acted in Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga and the Channel 4 series Cast Offs. He also has appeared in a number of stage productions such as The Second Woman, The Grand Duke of Florence and Cries from the Heart.

Speaking of joining the show, Pierre said: “It’s pretty surreal to join EastEnders - it keeps hitting me that I’m actually on Albert Square! When I found out I was joining the Brannings, it was so exciting as they are such an iconic family, and I love that there are so many skeletons in the closet.

"Oscar is so much fun to play, and the audience should be prepared for the unexpected as he’s a complex guy!”

What happened to Oscar Branning in EastEnders?

Oscar left Walford with his mum, Tanya. (Image credit: BBC)

Oscar is the third child of Max and Tanya Branning who was born in the midst of Max's affair with daughter-in-law Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

After experiencing the highs and lows of Albert Square and his parents' turbulent marriage, Tanya and Oscar moved to Exeter in 2013 when she split from Max.

Oscar made a few brief returns in 2014 and 2015 when Max was arrested and charged with Lucy Beale's (Hetti Bywater) murder. His final appearance was on Father's Day in 2017 after Tanya wouldn't allow Max to see Oscar due to his part in conning the neighbours in revenge for being falsely imprisoned for murder.

Since then, Oscar has been living away from Walford with Tanya. Not much is known about what he's been up to during this time, but it looks like he's found himself in a troublesome situation.

With the Branning dynasty expanding, there's rumours that Jake Wood will be reprising his role as Max and reuniting with his children. The soap is yet to confirm this but according to The Sun: "Jake’s return is huge news for EastEnders fans as his character made a massive mark on the show.

"It’ll raise some eyebrows after he was absent from the 40th anniversary earlier this year. Bosses are excited about what his character’s reappearance means for spicing up the plots."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.