Fate: The Winx Saga canceled after just two seasons

Fate: The Winx Saga has been officially canceled by Netflix, and the series creator and showrunner Brian Young has confirmed the sad news on his social channels.

In Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 we followed Bloom and her Suitemates as they discovered a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows, and we were even left on a cliffhanger, but sadly the story has unexpectedly come to an end.

Taking to Instagram, Brian told fans: "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same."

He added: "It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully, we'll see each other again in the future! So much love."

The series is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club, which is also available on Netflix, and had a great cast including Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum and Danny Griffin.

In the live-action version of the story, we follow fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. Throughout the course of the series, they've had to tackle all sorts of things including love, rivalries, as well as monsters and their own magical abilities.

But fans are now left with questions following the season 2 cliffhanger, which saw Bloom making the difficult decision to leave Alfea to try and find her mother, forcing her to head through the Realm of Darkness to hopefully find out who she really is.

As a result of Bloom leaving, she sacrificed her safety by closing the portal from the other side, saving her fairy friends at Alfea in the process, and fans don't know where she's gone or the truth about her mother, who imprisoned herself in the Realm of Darkness over 1,000 years ago.

It's not yet known if anyone else will pick up Fate: The Winx Saga but for now, season 3 is looking unlikely as it no longer has a home in Netflix's library.