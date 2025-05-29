'I can imagine Simone being pregnant!' Milly Alcock teases where Sirens season 2 could go

Sirens on Netflix has taken the world by storm, and with that shock twist at the end of the final episode, fans are desperate to know what might happen next to Devon, Simone, and everyone else at the lavish beach estate.

**Warning - spoilers for all episodes of Sirens season 1 below!**

The season ended with a shock twist that saw Peter end things with Michaela and start dating Simone, who effectively takes her boss Michaela's place as the new Mrs Kell. But with Michaela out of the picture, have Peter and Simone got what it takes to make their romance work?

With the series remaining firmly in the Netflix top 10 since it was released last week, it seems hopeful that the streaming powers that be might hear our pleas and commission the show for a second series.

But, until we get official news that Sirens season 2 is a reality, let's see what the cast thinks could happen if it were to return.

Milly Alcock (Simone) and Meghann Fahy (Devon) both told Entertainment Tonight that they have already been thinking about what could happen in season two, with both of them making predictions about where their characters could go.

Meghann Fahy wants Devon to find love. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Milly is convinced that Simone might be the one to give Peter the children he craves: "I think Simone would definitely be pregnant. That is the whole thing with Peter, he is trying to chase youth, and everyone is trying to chase something that they don't have.

"I would be interested to see if she becomes less like Michaela or more like Michaela now that there is no blueprint about who she is expected to be. Now she has wealth, she has secured freedom and doesn't have to pretend to be someone else, so I am curious to see if she is going to be a hippy dippy yogi or smoking weed with Peter in the perch!"

Meghann added that she had already spoken to series creator and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler about where Devon would be: "We agreed that Devon will definitely stay sober and that she doesn't see Ray anymore or work at Falafel Balls. I would like it if she met someone she could be with, that would be really sweet."

All episodes of Sirens are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.