'I can imagine Simone being pregnant!' Milly Alcock teases where Sirens season 2 could go
After that shocking ending to season 1 everyone is desperate to know what happens next if season 2 is commissioned.
Sirens on Netflix has taken the world by storm, and with that shock twist at the end of the final episode, fans are desperate to know what might happen next to Devon, Simone, and everyone else at the lavish beach estate.
**Warning - spoilers for all episodes of Sirens season 1 below!**
The season ended with a shock twist that saw Peter end things with Michaela and start dating Simone, who effectively takes her boss Michaela's place as the new Mrs Kell. But with Michaela out of the picture, have Peter and Simone got what it takes to make their romance work?
With the series remaining firmly in the Netflix top 10 since it was released last week, it seems hopeful that the streaming powers that be might hear our pleas and commission the show for a second series.
But, until we get official news that Sirens season 2 is a reality, let's see what the cast thinks could happen if it were to return.
Milly Alcock (Simone) and Meghann Fahy (Devon) both told Entertainment Tonight that they have already been thinking about what could happen in season two, with both of them making predictions about where their characters could go.
Milly is convinced that Simone might be the one to give Peter the children he craves: "I think Simone would definitely be pregnant. That is the whole thing with Peter, he is trying to chase youth, and everyone is trying to chase something that they don't have.
"I would be interested to see if she becomes less like Michaela or more like Michaela now that there is no blueprint about who she is expected to be. Now she has wealth, she has secured freedom and doesn't have to pretend to be someone else, so I am curious to see if she is going to be a hippy dippy yogi or smoking weed with Peter in the perch!"
Meghann added that she had already spoken to series creator and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler about where Devon would be: "We agreed that Devon will definitely stay sober and that she doesn't see Ray anymore or work at Falafel Balls. I would like it if she met someone she could be with, that would be really sweet."
All episodes of Sirens are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
