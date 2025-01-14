Is there going to be a Return to Paradise season 2?

Return to Paradise is the latest spin-off from Death in Paradise, starring former Home and Away actress Anna Samson as London Metropolitan police officer DI Mackenzie Clarke.

The show starts with Mackenzie returning to her hometown of Dolphin Cove, where she's highly unpopular with many of the locals after ditching poor Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar.

Now, that the first series has aired thoughts are turning to a potential second season, here’s everything we know…

Return to Paradise season 2 status

As of publication, Return to Paradise season 2 hasn't been officially announced by the BBC. We would have expected an update following the end of season 1 in December, but as yet there's been no commission. This is slightly concerning for fans of Return to Paradise as often the BBC will commission a second series at the end of the first. For example, the David Mitchell series Ludwig was given a second season when the first series ended.

However, there are many reasons to think we will get a second series. Firstly and ultimately most importantly for the BBC, Return to Paradise got decent viewing figures. Return to Paradise opened with over four million viewers (7-day figures) and then retained an audience of over three million for the remaining episodes. While it's not in Ludwig territory, it's not bad. The BBC also made quite a big thing of calling Return to Paradise part of the Paraverse along with Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise. So, it would seem odd if the broadcaster now ditched it. Return to Paradise also received largely positive reviews, including our own that said it was a "fun, gentle crime series lifted by a great central performance".

Is the plot open for a second series?

(Image credit: Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt)

Yes! Spoilers ahead!! The makers clearly hoped there would be a second series as the first ended on a massive cliffhanger. Mackenzie was about to leave Dolphin Cove for London when she heard her ex Glenn say to their pet dog that he still loved her. And we're pretty sure Mackenzie still loves Glenn. Thus everything is perfectly set up for their romantic journey to continue in a potential second season. Also, the team now feels well established. Especially fun is the awkward relationship between Mackenzie and Detective S.C Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith). We really loved the moment Colin buys Mackenzie a coffee only for her to throw it in the bin!

All in all we'd be surprised if the show didn't get a second season. It’s got decent ratings, was largely well-received and it’s set up for more. So here’s hoping we get to return to Dolphin Cove...

Return to Paradise season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.