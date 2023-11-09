Return to Paradise: everything we know about the Death in Paradise spin-off

Return to Paradise is a new Death in Paradise spin-off following a female London Metropolitan police officer who's forced to return home to Australia.

It's the second Death in Paradise spin-off, following on from the success of Beyond Paradise, which saw Kris Marshall returning to his role as DI Humphrey Goodman as he enjoys a new life in Devon with partner Martha.

The new show is six parts and will begin filming in 2024. Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: "Everything we all love about Death in Paradise — the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots — now in a fabulous Australian setting. I cannot wait for BBC viewers to be introduced to Detective Mack and the good (and not-so-good!) folk of Dolphin Cove. What a treat we have in store!"

Return to Paradise will, at the earliest, be released in late 2024, although it might be 2025. With Death in Paradise season 13 due in January 2024 and Beyond Paradise season 2 due in spring 2024, might Return to Paradise slot into BBC One's autumn 2024 schedule? We don’t know yet and it’s also unclear when it will come to American audiences. It will air on ABC in Australia.

What's the plot?

Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise have crossed over, will Return to Paradise join in the fun in the "The Paraverse"?! (Image credit: BBC)

Now, we do at least have some plot details! Meet Mackenzie Clarke, a high-ranking officer in the London Metropolitan Police. She's of course known for being brilliant at solving tricky cases. But she's forced to return home to Australia — quite why she’s forced back is yet to be revealed.

The main twist here on Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise is we are following the adventures of a female detective, rather than a male cop. Mack returns to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove, which is stunningly beautiful and a place that she loathes! Quite why she loathes it so much is also unclear. But we do know that she’s very unpopular with the locals and that her ex, whom she left at the altar six years ago, is still living there. But when a murder takes place, it's up to Mack to solve it. The makers promise it will have a "uniquely Aussie flavour”.

Return to Paradise cast

No casting details have been announced. An interesting question is which characters from the Death in Paradise world or the "The Paraverse" as it's now known, will feature? To be classed as an actual spin-off, rather than an opportunist piece of titling that links it to the main show, surely it has to feature at least one character from either Death in Paradise or Beyond Paradise? When we get casting news we will update this article.

Is Dolphin Cove a real place?

Yes, there’s a place called Dolphin Cove in Australia. Dolphin Cove though isn't a town but rather a beautiful beach which is a tourist attraction in the Cape Arid National Park in Western Australia. There was also an American TV series called Dolphin Cove, which ran for one series in 1989, and was also set in Australia.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet!