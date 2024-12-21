How to watch the 2024 Death in Paradise Christmas special: release date, TV and streaming options and more
Don Gilet arrives on Saint Marie as DI Mervin Wilson
A new lead detective arrives on the shores of Saint Marie in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 with Don Gilet making his debut as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson.
The 90-minute special will be available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer. If you're on holiday while it's on, watch Death in Paradise on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.
Londoner Mervin isn't exactly delighted to be on Saint Marie, but he is intrigued by the case he has to solve: how were three men — all unconnected apart from the fact that they're dressed as Santa Claus — shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time? Yes, it's quite a poser for Mervin!
Joining Don Gilet are regulars Don Warrington (The Commissioner), Shantol Jackson (Naomi), Ginny Holder (Darlene), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine) and Danny John-Jules (Dwayne). Plus guest stars Jim Howick (Ghosts), Angela Griffin (The Wives), Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth), Steven Hartley (Happy Valley), Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell) and Dex Lee (Doctors).
The Christmas special is a must watch for fans especially as it will give us a sense of what type of detective Mervin will be ahead of his first full series in charge in Death in Paradise season 14. Here's how to watch Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 online from anywhere in the world and for free in the UK...
How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 in the UK for free
The Death in Paradise Christmas special is on Sunday, December 22 at 8.30 pm on BBC One. It will also become available to stream on BBC iPlayerat that same time.
BBC One and iPlayer are both free to watch from, for TV licence fee payers.
If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.
How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 in the US
American fans will have to wait slightly longer than UK viewers with the Christmas episode arriving on Britbox on New Year's Eve, or Tuesday, December 31.
A subscription to Britbox costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, and there's a 7-day free trial for people who haven't previously checked out the platform.
For Paradise fans, Britbox is the place to go, with the Return to Paradise Christmas Special also streaming on the platform as well as the entire previous run of Death in Paradise.
How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 in Australia
The Death in Paradise Christmas special lands on Britbox in Australia on Monday, December 23 which, due to time zones, is also when it airs in the UK.
Britbox is where all the other Paradise videos are including the entire run of Death in Paradise and the other 2024 Christmas specials.
Britbox costs $9.99 for a month and $99.99 for an annual pass, making it one of the cheaper streaming services in Australia.
How to watch Death in Paradise Christmas 2024 from anywhere with a VPN
You can watch Death in Paradise on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!
Normally streaming services like iPlayer will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.
Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
