Death in Paradise season 14: everything we know

Death in Paradise season 14 is officially on the way. Hooray! Yes, the BBC will first give us a 2024 Christmas special, before a full series begins in early 2025.

So, don’t worry everyone just because Ralf Little has officially departed the series, doesn't mean that's the end of Death in Paradise!

Neville exited the show along with Florence in the final scenes of Death in Paradise season 13. Talking about leaving, Ralf said: "Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville's character, and indeed to me.



"It was quite a relief that the response has been overwhelming, and it’s been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you. I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four and a half years. It’s been one of the most magical and profound experiences of my entire life. The team that makes Death in Paradise — the producers, writers, directors, crew, guest cast, and my magnificent co-stars — they know what they’re doing, and the future is in good hands. I can't wait to see what happens next. It’s been the ride of a lifetime".

Here’s everything we know about season 14…

The last series started in February, so it's a fair bet Death in Paradise season 14 will be released in February 2025. If we're lucky it might even be in January 2025. US audiences will likely have to wait a fraction longer before it hits BritBox. Filming will probably begin in the spring/summer of 2024 in Guadeloupe, where the show is shot.

Death in Paradise cast

Who will replace Neville? (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Well, the million dollar question is who will replace Ralf Little? We have a whole article on this very subject, but a short version is the current favourite is Simon Bird, best known for his parts in The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner. Other candidates include Matthew Horne, Jodie Whittaker and Miles Jupp. But perhaps the makers might want to refresh the show and perhaps make Shantol Jackson's DI Naomi Thomas the lead?

Now, to who's likely to be back. If there was a Death in Paradise teamsheet, first names on the list has to be Don Warrington's The Commissioner and Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine. Shantol Jackson also seems highly likely to be back as Naomi. We expect Ginny Holder also to be back as Darlene. Danny John-Jules returned in series 13 as Officer Dwayne Myers, but there has to be a chance he might leave again before the new series in the Christmas episode. Beyond that we don’t have any guest cast information.

Plot

The new detective will be first be seen in the Christmas special, so the new series will be more about him or her bedding into the team. We expect the character will be single and there will be some love interests for them. Beyond that it's hard to say. It will be interesting to see if there’s any crossover with Beyond Paradise.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet!