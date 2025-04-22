Return to Paradise season 2: everything we know

What's next for Mack and co when we head back to Dolphin Cove?

Return to Paradise season 2 filming shot with Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith), DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson) and Glenn Strong (Tai Hara)
Return to Paradise season 2 filming has started! (Image credit: John Platt/BBC)

Return to Paradise season 2, the latest Death in Paradise spin-off, is filming now in Australia.

The crime drama will again star former Home and Away actress Anna Samson as DI Mackenzie Clarke, a London cop who was forced to return to her hometown of Dolphin Cove in the first series.

Mackenzie had trouble getting on with her team, who included Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith), who's also back for the second run.

Mack's cases in season 2 will take her "from the literary world to state-of-the-art shark labs, dating apps and rock concerts".

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures, who makes the show, says: "We were delighted that the world took Mack and the rest of the Australian team to their hearts and it’s a pleasure to be back on the beat with the wonderful cast and crew Down Under.

"We can promise another series full of ingenious murders, romantic complications and glorious Australian locations, all infused with the unique warmth and humor of the Paradise shows."

Here's everything we know about season 2...

Return to Paradise season 2 release date

With the second series filming now, we'd expect Return to Paradise season 2 to air in the winter of 2025 on BBC One.

It will be shown on ABC in Australia and will head to BritBox in the US.

Return to Paradise season 2 plot

Return to Paradise's Mackenzie and Glenn

What's next for Glenn and Mack? (Image credit: Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt)

Spoilers ahead if you've not seen the end of Return to Paradise season 1! So, the big twist was that Mackenzie was about to leave Dolphin Cove for London when she heard her ex, Glenn, confess to their dog that he was still in love with her. Mackenzie, that is, not the dog!

Mackenzie looked dumbfounded, and we know that she still has feelings for Glenn. So that plot is sure to develop in series 2.

The makers tease; "Series two will reunite us with Detective Sergeant Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Clarke (Anna Samson), who's longing to get back to the UK and the life she’s always craved. But for now, she's stuck in Dolphin Cove, dodging her ex-fiancée Glenn's (Tai Hara) upcoming wedding after overhearing his unexpected declaration of love in the series one finale — a confession that she can’t unhear.

"Luckily for Mack, her compulsion to solve impossible cases serves as a great distraction, and there’s no shortage of murders to investigate. From the literary world to state-of-the-art shark labs, dating apps and rock concerts, Mack and her team face challenging mysteries with their unique blend of humour and tenacity. But Mack’s biggest challenge of all? Finding a way to exist in Dolphin Cove as the ultimate outsider."

Return to Paradise season 2 cast

Return to Paradise’s Detective S.C Colin Cartwright (LLOYD GRIFFITH), Glenn Strong (TAI HARA), DI Mackenzie Clarke (ANNA SAMSON), Reggie Rocco (CELIA IRELAND), Constable Felix Wilkinson (AARON L. McGRATH)

All the key cast are back (Image credit: BBC)

As mentioned, Anna Samson returns as DI Mackenzie Clarke and Lloyd Griffith as Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright. Also back are Tai Hara (Home and Away, Colin From Accounts, Austin) as Glenn Strong, Catherine McClements (Total Control, Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries) as Senior Sergeant Philomena Strong, Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Total Control) as Reggie, Andrea Demetriades (Mother and Son, The Artful Dodger) as Daisy and Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers, Preppers) as Constable Felix Wilkinson.

It has also been confirmed that Ardal O'Hanlon will again guest star as DI Jack Mooney. Plus Australian screen stars Danielle Cormack, Meyne Wyatt, Roz Hammond, Justine Clarke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Greg Stone, Zoe Carides, Simon Lyndon and Miah Madden also guest. Tim Rogers, the iconic lead singer of rock legends You Am I also guest stars.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Return to Paradise season 2 behind the scenes and more

Return to Paradise is shot in Australia's idyllic Illawarra coastal region, Sydney’s northern beaches, and across the city. The show is commissioned by ABC in Australia in association with the BBC and produced by BBC Studios Productions Australia and Red Planet Pictures.

The series is co-created and executive-produced by Peter Mattessi, James Hall and Robert Thorogood. Di Haddon is producer. Executive producers for BBC Studios Productions Australia are Kylie Washington and Sophia Zachariou, for Red Planet Pictures are Belinda Campbell and Tim Key and for the ABC are Rachel Okine and Brett Sleigh.

