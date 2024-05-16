Beyond Paradise season 3: everything we know

Beyond Paradise season 3 will see more mysteries for DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) to crack in the hugely popular Death in Paradise spin-off.

The latest series drew in big audiences, with over seven million watching the opening episode as Humphrey finally got his chance to investigate his first murder in Shipton Abbott.

We saw him form a close bond with his team: DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu) and PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn). While Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) talked of marriage (more of that later).

Before the new series, we will also get a festive special. Tim Key, executive producer for makers Red Planet Pictures, said: "The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we’re delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much. We can't wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in — I can promise that we’ll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles. There will also be a duck."

Here's everything we know, please note there are spoilers in the the plot section if you've not watched all of the previous series...

Beyond Paradise season 3 is set to start filming in Devon in July 2024, so the series will likely air in the spring of 2025 shortly after the end of Death in Paradise season 14.

Plot

(Image credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

OK, so the big question is will Humphrey and Martha actually get married. In the final episode of series two, the pair were meant to get hitched, but Martha's mum ended up being overbearing and organized a grander affair than the couple wanted. So they decided not to get wed, with Humphrey asking Martha if she'd do him the honor of not marrying him today, and Martha telling him it would be a pleasure. So, this opens up various potential plot lines. Will the couple decide marriage isn't for them? Could they do a Death in Paradise tie-up and get hitched on Saint Marie?

Meanwhile, season 2 was arguably more enjoyable than season 1 because it gave Humphrey meatier cases to crack. So let's hope he gets some more murders in season 3. We don't have any details as yet on what cases the brilliant cop will face.

Cast

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star again. Also in the cast are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman's Show, EastEnders) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys, Derry Girls) as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) playing office support civilian, Margo Martins. The guest cast is yet to be revealed.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet!