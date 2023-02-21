Kris Marshall — things you didn't know about the TV star

Kris Marshall has been an actor for more than 20 years, having found fame as Nick Harper in TV comedy series, My Family.

He then went on to star in hit 2003 Christmas movie Love Actually as the happy-go-lucky Colin Frissell, who moves to America to find romance.

Kris joined the popular crime drama series Death in Paradise back in 2013 as fan-favorite DI Humphrey Goodman for the show's third series before leaving the role in the sixth series. Now, he has now returned to our screens as the much-loved detective for the Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise.

So as he reprises his role as the awkward detective, here are a few other things to know about him, including being fired from his supermarket job to almost becoming the 13th Doctor...

Kris Marshall reprisd his role of DI Humphrey Goodman for the Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. (Image credit: BBC)

He once kept Jane Asher waiting

Kris admitted to The Big Issue (opens in new tab) that he was an hour late for his first ever day filming, which all actors know is a cardinal sin. He was filming a few scenes for 1993 film Closing Numbers and his poor timekeeping left co-star Jane Asher waiting... "Time is money on a film set, so I never did that again," Kris joked.

Kris left film star Jane Asher waiting for an hour. (Image credit: Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)

He was the face of BT adverts

Kris appeared in the BT adverts for a staggering seven years as the character, Adam. The British public followed Adam's life from 2005, watching the ups and downs in his relationship with former Spooks actress Esther Hall, who played his on/off partner, Jane. The couple's dramas included moving house, breaking up, getting pregnant and preparing for a wedding.

He would like a Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise crossover

Kris revealed that he'd be up for a Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise crossover following his return as DI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise.

He told What To Watch: "Yeah, that would be great! There's scope for all kinds of things, the sky's the limit, really. All I would say is watch this space — I'm not going to say any more than that!"

Kris Marshall as Di Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise. (Image credit: BBC)

He once got fired from Iceland

Kris once revealed to The Big Issue (opens in new tab) that he had a number of jobs before becoming an actor. In the past he's worked at travelling fairs, in an Aquafresh toothpaste factory, in nightclubs and was even fired from his job at Iceland for wearing blue sunglasses on the till!

Kris was fired from his Iceland job for a hilarious reason. (Image credit: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images for RFF)

He used to have a Canadian accent

Kris spent much of his childhood in Hong Kong and Canada because of his father's job in the Royal Air Force. The family moved around because of Kris's dad's postings with work, leaving Kris speaking with a Canadian accent until he was 10.

Kris and his wife Hannah Dodkins. (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Lancia)

He was once hit by a car

While out on a friend's stag night in Bristol City Centre back in 2008, Kris was run over by a car. The actor was rushed to Bristol Royal Infirmary where he was diagnosed with a collapsed lung, a damaged hip and a laceration to his head. He had extensive treatment for his injuries and managed to make a full recovery, even making it to his performances for a play called Fat Pig just three weeks later.

Kris and his Fat Pig co-stars Joanna Page, Ella Smith and Robert Webb. (Image credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

He almost became the 13th Doctor Who

There were huge rumors that Kris was set to become the next Doctor after actor Peter Capaldi left the role of the Time Lord, however Kris was pipped to the post by Jodie Whittaker who eventually took on the role, making her the first ever female to play the iconic character.

Jodie Whittaker landed the role of the 13th Doctor. (Image credit: BBC)

Kris Marshall's Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor....

How old is Kris Marshall? Kris Marshall is 49, he was born on April 11, 1973.

Is Kris Marshall married? Kris Marshall married his wife Hannah Dodkins in 2012.

Does Kris Marshall have any children? Kris Marshall has 2 children, a daughter called Elsie and a son named Thomas.

Where was Kris Marshall born? Kris Marshall was born in Bath, Somerset.

How tall is Kris Marshall? Kris Marshall is 6 foot 1.

