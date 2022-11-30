Is Love Actually on Netflix? How to stream the classic Christmas rom-com

Can you believe it's been 20 years since Love Actually came out? Well, it hasn't, it's only been 19, but don't tell that to the team behind Love Actually: 20 Years After, a special reunion that's available to stream on Hulu now.

If you've caught up on that special, or want to prepare for it, it makes sense that you'd want to catch up on all the nostalgia of Love Actually. Sadly, the movie isn't on Netflix for the vast majority of you.

Thankfully, the classic Christmassy rom-com (which the What to Watch team voted as one of our festive favorites) is still pretty easy to stream from around the world, as various different streaming services offer it in different regions.

So here's how to watch Love Actually from around the world.

How to watch Love Actually in the US

In the US, the following streaming services offer Love Actually to stream:

Of those options, your most affordable is Peacock, as the necessary Premium tier costs $4.99 per month. Saying that, Showtime has a 30-day free trial which you could pick up if you just want any means of watching Love Actually.

It's worth pointing out that Peacock and the Showtime bundle offer HD streaming, but on FuboTV, it's only SD.

How to watch Love Actually in the UK

In the UK, you've got plenty of different options for streaming Love Actually:

If you already have Amazon Prime, you won't need to pay anything extra to stream Love Actually, so there's a good chance that this is your best way to stream the film.

The film is on Britbox, but there are plenty of ways to access this streaming service. ITVX Premium offers access to the service's library, and it's also available via Prime Video channels. These are all paid options — there's no free way to watch Love Actually, as even on ITVX you need Premium to watch it.

How to watch Love Actually in Australia

In Australia, you have the following options for watching Love Actually:

Binge (opens in new tab)

Foxtel Now (opens in new tab)

Stan (opens in new tab)

Stan and Binge start at $10-per-month for their basic plans, but Stan offers a 30-day free trial while Binge has a 14-day one. Being a more comprehensive streaming package, Foxtel Now costs quite a bit more and only offers a 10-day free trial.

We'd recommend checking out both service libraries to see which you prefer before you decide on a service.

How to watch Love Actually from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Love Actually, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.