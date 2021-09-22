Paramount Plus launches bundle with Showtime

Consumers can now get all that Paramount Plus and premium cable network Showtime have to offer in a single package with the announcement from ViacomCBS that it has launched a brand new streaming bundle combining the two brands. To celebrate, the bundle is being offered with special introductory prices available for a limited time — $9.99 for its Essential plan and $12.99 for its Premium plan.

Paramount Plus is the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service that launched in March of 2021. It has more than 30,000 episodes of classic TV shows from ViacomCBS brands, as well as its own Paramount Plus originals, like iCarly, Evil, The Good Fight, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Rugrats and the upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown and 1883. It also features a library of 2,500 films from Paramount Pictures, including being the streaming home for recent Paramount releases like A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes; original films are also being developed for the streaming service. Paramount Plus also offers live sports, including the NFL, news and access to viewers’ local CBS station (for those subscribing to the $9.99 plan).

Showtime, meanwhile, is a popular premium cable network known for its original series that include Billions, Your Honor, Dexter, The Chi, The L Word, The Good Lord Bird, American Rust, Desus & Mero and more, including the upcoming Dexter: New Blood.

The Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle will allow for subscribers to access all of this legacy and upcoming content in a single place, either through the Paramount Plus or Showtime platform.

At the time of launch, the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle will only be available to U.S. subscribers (Paramount Plus plans for an international expansion in 2022 ) in two pricing tiers. The $9.99 per Essential plan is ad-supported and features live sports, on-demand access to the full suite of current and upcoming shows from the Paramount Plus and Showtime, and breaking news through CBSN.

The $12.99 per month Premium plan is a commercial free version of the Essential plan while also featuring more live sporting events, live streams of local affiliates in more than 200 markets across the U.S., making content available in 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and allowing for mobile downloads.

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Paramount Plus and Showtime are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

The official announcement from ViacomCBS did not specify how long the $9.99 and $12.99 prices for the service would be available, nor what they will convert to when the initial offering period ends.

For more information, or to sign up, visit Paramountplus.com/Showtimebundle or Showtime.com/Paramountplusbundle.