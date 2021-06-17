Laci Mosley as Harper and Miranda Cosgrove as Carly in the new "iCarly" on Paramount Plus.

A lot has changed since 2007. That was the year the original iPhone was released. So, too, was the Palm Centro. (Remember that? Probably not.) Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, was the biggest film of the year. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix — just the fifth film in that series — was No. 2. The Departed won four Oscars.

Need to trek further down memory lane? Nancy Pelosi became the first female Speaker of the House. Sen. Barack Obama announced he'd run for President. Windows Vista was released. The House passed the Matthew Shepard Act. Bob Barker hosted his last episode of The Price is Right. Phineas and Ferb debuted on the Disney Channel. Barry Bonds broke Hank Aaron's home-run record.

And that's barely making it halfway through the year.

And in September? The world was blessed with iCarly.

The Nickelodeon series ran for 96 episodes over six seasons and made bona fide stars out of Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor and Noah Munck before signing off in November 2012. It also spawned the Sam and Cat spinoff. It was a good thing while it was around. As the teens grew, so did the viewers.

And now, nearly a decade after iCarly said farewell, the show has returned. It's got old — still young, just more grown up. It's got new faces. And it's got a new home.

Here's how you can stream the new iCarly.

How to watch the new iCarly

The second coming of iCarly premiered on June 17, 2021, on Paramount+. That's the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access. The first three episodes dropped at first, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly thereafter.

The new series sees the return of Cosgrove as Carly Shay; Jerry Trainor as Carly's older brother, Spencer; and Nathan Kress as Carly's friend and cameraman Freddie Benson. New this time around are Laci Mosley as Carly's roommate, Harper, Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie's adoptive stepdaughter, and a number of recurring characters and guest stars.

Paramount+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year if you don't want to watch your on-demand content with advertising. If you don't mind ads — and you don't need to download anything for offline viewing, or want to see anything in 4K resolution, or have a live stream of your local CBS affiliate — you can get Paramount+ for just $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

Along with the new iCarly, you'll also get everything else Paramount+ has to offer. That means the vast Star Trek universe. (The non-Kelvin part of it, anyway.) It means new Trek exclusives like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount+ also is where you'll find the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. And that's just the tip of the iceberg of all the new original series heading to Paramount+.

Paramount Plus also has live sports. You can watch regional NFL games on Paramount+, as well as soccer to tournaments like The Women's Cup, or Italy's Serie A league.

Paramount+ is currently available in the United States, in Australia (branded as 10 All Access), Canada, Latin America, Poland (branded as Paramount Play), Hungary, Russia (branded as Okko Paramount+, the Middle East, and the Nordics. The service is expected to be available in some 25 markets by the end of 2021, and with nearly double that by the end of 2022. (Not every show and movie will be available in every location, though.)

And you can watch Paramount+ on just about any modern streaming device. That means Paramount+ on Roku, or Paramount+ on Amazon Fire TV, which covers the two biggest platforms. You also can watch Paramount+ on Apple TV, Android TV, on Apple and Android devices, or on the web.

And good thing, too, because it just brings the new iCarly that much closer to everyone.