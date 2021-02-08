How to watch Paramount Plus on Roku

Paramount+ officially launches on March 4, 2021. And when it does, you can watch Paramount on Roku, the largest streaming platform in the United States, and second largest in the rest of the world.

The only question is how.

Paramount+ in many ways is a rebranding and expansion of CBS All Access, which we've enjoyed on Roku for quite some time. So there's a better-than-average chance that all current CBS All Access subscribers will have to do is update the current CBS All Access app on Roku, and keep on keeping on. Everything will switch over to Paramount+, and it's business as usual.

But (and there's ways a but to this sort of thing), there's also a Paramount Network channel on Roku. So it's not entirely clear what will happen there. Will the Paramount Network Channel continue to exist? Or will it somehow update and redirect to become Paramount Plus?

It's not yet clear. There's a promo video that talks about current CBS All Access customers "won't miss a single minute of streaming," and that all you'll have to do is log in to the Paramount+ app with your existing credentials. But that doesn't really solve the question about which app.

But we wouldn't sweat it too much. Companies have done this sort of thing before — most recently with the HBO channel becoming HBO Max — and it should be easy enough.

We'll update this post as we learn more.

One thing we do know, however, is the Paramount+ price. Just like with CBS All Access before it, Paramount+ will have two pricing schemes. The one with advertising on the on-demand content will cost $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year. If you opt for the latter option, you'll save about $12. Or you can get Paramount+ without advertising for $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year, saving you about $20.

Another thing you can take to the bank? You'll be able to sign in to Paramount+ for free with an existing cable account (or live streaming login) and watch your local CBS affiliate — no Paramount+ subscription required. (That is, if you're in the United States.) You won't get all the on-demand content, but you'll still get live CBS.

And lest we forget, we also have a suggestion for the best Roku you can buy, should you be in the market.