The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 23, 2025: Ridge calls Nick out

Nick gets under Ridge’s skin in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 23, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is giving Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) an offer of forgiveness, but Ridge says it sounds like an “ultimatum.” She points out that he moved on with Taylor, so she should get a chance to be with Nick. She’s giving him a chance to share Naples. She also reminds him how hard it is to come to work knowing he’s with Taylor. She starts to lay into him, pointing out how he left her, when Nick (Jack Wagner) walks in and asks what he walked into.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) how she’s doing. They’re at Eric’s house, and Taylor wants to know if Liam has “really been cured.” When she calls it a miracle, Taylor asks for another miracle — as in Brooke not going to Naples.

Eric (John McCook) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are in the office discussing a very important silk order when they get a whiff of Daphne (Murielle Hilaire). She had a great visit, but she’s glad to be back in LA.

Steffy doesn’t want Brooke on the trip, either. Taylor says Eric wants her there because she is a big part of the business. Steffy knows her mother is frustrated, but Taylor insists she’s not worried. Taylor knows that Eric would rather see Brooke back together with Ridge.

Daphne is glad to be back, and she’s glad to see Eric and Carter working together. She’s also glad that things are ok after the shootings. She’s very excited about the trip, and Eric says he’s excited about the “life-changing trip.”

Ridge, who is upset about the silk shipment, is even more frustrated to see Nick in the office. Nick knows exactly how to get under his skin. After he steps out, Brooke asks why he always provokes Ridge. When Brooke gets a call, Nick makes a call of his own. He tells the person on the line to continue holding the Forrester silk shipment.

Carter shows some of their new designs to Daphne, who asks for one of the designs for herself. He’s glad she’s there and asks about her latest fragrance. She says it’s ok to tease the press, but she adds that she’s putting together a “special package” for Eric, Brooke and Ridge to take to Italy. Carter is glad to have her back. “I miss seeing you,” he adds.

Steffy doesn’t want Taylor to be worrying about Brooke during the trip. Taylor knows Brooke is trying to manipulate the situation, especially with Nick back. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) walks in and asks if they’re talking about Nick. Donna admits that Brooke is only interested in one man.

Ridge and Eric are trying to track down the silk shipment, but Ridge is agitated about Nick’s presence. Eric becomes concerned when he hears that Nick is in the office, and he wants to know what he said. Ridge says he told Nick he shouldn’t be in Italy with them.

Nick says Italy loves Brooke, but he wants to show her the country on his terms. He wants her to see Naples like the locals, and go to Capri together. Nick says it’s one of the most stunning places in the world, and it’s a place “where anything can happen.”

Daphne wants to know why Carter missed her. She missed him, too, but she’s also surprised he said it. He says they’re friends, and a lot has happened since she left. He asks how long she’s staying. “We shall see,” she replies.

Steffy knows that Nick can charm Brooke. Donna admits that her sister can charm some men, too. Taylor asks if she thinks Nick might swoop in and “woo” Brooke, leading Steffy to ask if he’d be able to get with Brooke. Donna apologizes but has to say she knows her sister wants to be with Ridge, and she wants her to be happy.

Eric doesn’t like Nick, either, but he tells his son that he should look inside himself to figure out why Nick’s presence bothers him so much. Ridge gets a call from Will, who traced the shipment to Marone. Ridge instantly knows Nick was messing with them, and Brooke.

Nick says nothing compares to the beauty of Italy and wants to share it with her. Brooke reminds him that this is a work trip, teasing him that leading his company has changed his tactics. He says he’s still a sailor at heart, and he knows she loves the water, too. He reminds her that Italy loves her, too, and asks if she wants to be in “stiff meetings” or would she rather see the country with him. “And make a little magic.” She laughs.

Ridge says he mentioned the silk to Nick, and he lied about it. Now he’s messing with their business and costing them money. Eric says it’s more than that. First, it’s the silk, and then it will be Brooke.

Taylor points out that Ridge isn’t the only man who made Brooke happy; she shares a son with Nick. Donna doesn’t disagree, but she says everyone knows that Brooke and Ridge are meant to be together, and she believes Ridge feels the same about Brooke.

Brooke notes that Nick is flattering. Ridge walks in and asks Nick about his agenda in LA. He tells Brooke that he found the silk on one of Nick’s boats in Long Beach. When Nick makes a joke, Brooke says they need the silk. Nick calls his guy and tells him to unload the shipment. When he ends the call, Nick says it could have been settled if Ridge had asked nicely. Ridge says Nick comes into town and messes with people’s lives. When he mentions not messing with “Logan,” Nick tells him to stop calling her that, reminding Ridge that he’s marrying another woman. Brooke looks on, calculatingly.