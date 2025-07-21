TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, July 22 including Netflix's Trainwreck: PI Moms
Trainwreck: PI Moms, Netflix
The anthology documentary investigates what went on behind the scenes of a 2010 reality show about a private investigation agency staffed by US soccer moms. Everyone thought the show would be a hit, but then an informant accused the agency’s boss of running an illegal drug operation, and the scandal ended up sabotaging the series and its stars! Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.
Lilo & Stitch, rent/buy from Apple TV Plus, Sky Store, Prime Video
Disney’s treasured 2002 animation about the friendship between a lonely six-year-old girl and an anarchic alien gets the live-action treatment and the result largely captures the qualities that made the original so beloved. As before, the furry blue extraterrestrial crash-lands on Hawaii and gets adopted by an equally rambunctious Lilo (Maia Kealoha, wonderful).
The arrival of alien-hunting CIA agent Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B Vance) provides the movie with a source of conflict, but it remains heart-warming and fun thanks to the sweet relationship between Lilo and Stitch and the zippy mischief they create.
Mix Tape, BBC2, 9 pm
We can feel Daniel’s (Jim Sturgess) nerves through the screen when he heads to Australia for an emotional reunion with Alison (Teresa Palmer), as this story reaches a climax over two nights.
After reminiscing online through 1980s indie classics, the pair’s fantasy meets reality and a timely contribution from Alison’s narcissistic partner (is there any other kind in such stories?) seals their reconnection. Mix Tape’s strength lies in the way it captures the power of emotional memory and Alison’s revelation about the reasons for her departure is a triumph. Will this moment of catharsis help them hold on to each other? Concludes tomorrow.
Bake Off: The Professionals, C4, 8 pm
It’s the semi-final, and judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are more serious than ever. The first task is set by a special guest, chocolatier and patissier Gabriella Cugno, who designed the confectionary for the film Wonka, and she asks the chefs to create two chocolate bars that exemplify Hollywood magic using pure imagination. The second creation might just be the hardest challenge ever set – to construct an edible floating city, with 24 petits fours on. Two teams’ dreams will be sunk by the end of the hour, although their reputations remain upright.
