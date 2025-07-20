Lifetime's new thriller The Wife Who Knew Too Much premieres tonight
In the network's latest drama, a woman's perfect life as a high school football coach’s wife begins to unravel
One single event can upturn your entire life, as tragically shown in Lifetime's gripping new thriller The Wife Who Knew Too Much, which premieres tonight, July 20 at 8pm Eastern Time on the network.
Led by actress Nicole Unger (Stranger in the Night, Dinosaurs in Space), the new title focuses on how a shocking hit-and-run case that upends one woman's life and complicates things in the community around her.
"Lisa Clarkson’s picture-perfect life as a high school football coach’s wife begins to unravel when one of her daughter’s best friends is killed in a hit-and-run after the pep rally to kick off the new season," reads the official synopsis of the film, per Lifetime. "Lisa is torn between supporting her husband and the school while trying to uncover the truth of the accident which could implicate the school’s principal, the star quarterback, and even her husband."
Along with Nicole Unger as Lisa Clarkson, the mother working to unravel a web of secrets surrounding the crash, The Wife Who Knew Too Much cast includes actors Tiffany Montgomery, Matthew Pohlkamp, Olivia Gropp and Taylor Clarkson. Bennett Lasseter (The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Stealth) is in the director's seat for the 90-minute mystery film.
To tune into the premiere of The Wife Who Knew Too Much tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: The Wife Who Knew Too Much will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, July 21.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.