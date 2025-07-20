Lifetime's new thriller The Wife Who Knew Too Much premieres tonight

One single event can upturn your entire life, as tragically shown in Lifetime's gripping new thriller The Wife Who Knew Too Much, which premieres tonight, July 20 at 8pm Eastern Time on the network.

Led by actress Nicole Unger (Stranger in the Night, Dinosaurs in Space), the new title focuses on how a shocking hit-and-run case that upends one woman's life and complicates things in the community around her.

"Lisa Clarkson’s picture-perfect life as a high school football coach’s wife begins to unravel when one of her daughter’s best friends is killed in a hit-and-run after the pep rally to kick off the new season," reads the official synopsis of the film, per Lifetime. "Lisa is torn between supporting her husband and the school while trying to uncover the truth of the accident which could implicate the school’s principal, the star quarterback, and even her husband."

Along with Nicole Unger as Lisa Clarkson, the mother working to unravel a web of secrets surrounding the crash, The Wife Who Knew Too Much cast includes actors Tiffany Montgomery, Matthew Pohlkamp, Olivia Gropp and Taylor Clarkson. Bennett Lasseter (The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Stealth) is in the director's seat for the 90-minute mystery film.

To tune into the premiere of The Wife Who Knew Too Much tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: The Wife Who Knew Too Much will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, July 21.