Jodie Sweetin leads Lifetime's latest thriller Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life

Jodie Sweetin is arguably best-known as one of the precocious Tanner daughters on the classic sitcom Full House, but tonight, she'll play a concerned mother in Lifetime's Adolescence-esque new drama centered on a young boy who's being pulled into incel culture.

Premiering tonight at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life picks up at the start of a new school year, which brings unexpected challenges for siblings Miles (played by Alexander Elliot) and Haley (Nikki Roumel) as they navigate dramatic changes in their lives. Sweetin plays their mother Noelle, who's newly separated and working tirelessly to provide for her family while adjusting to their new reality.

"In an effort to bond with her brother, Haley coaches Miles through his romantic pursuits, only for him to face public humiliation. As sibling tensions rise, Noelle begins to notice troubling changes in her son—anger, isolation, and hostility toward her, Haley and friends at school," reads the film's official description, per Lifetime. "After yet another crushing rejection, Miles spirals into the toxic world of incels–a dark and shadowy online underworld that fuels his growing resentment. As he slips further into darkness, Noelle and Hayley must race against time to save him, desperate to reach him before he’s consumed completely."

Along with Jodie Sweetin, Alexander Elliot and Nikki Rommel, the cast also includes Kolton Stewart, Husein Madhavji, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Alexandra Chaves, Aury Barnett, Tom Melissis and Andy Auld. Stefan Brogren is in the director's seat, with a script written by Edmund and Gary Entin.

To tune into the premiere of Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, June 22.

Sneak Peek | Dateless To Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life Starring Jodie Sweetin | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out an official sneak peek of Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life before tuning into the new Lifetime title tonight at 8pm ET.