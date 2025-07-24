Netflix offers intense look at thriller series which will be my next major binge
Hostage is a must-watch
Netflix has just dropped a wonderfully intense new trailer for its major new British series Hostage, starring Suranne Jones, which I intend to binge when it drops on August 21, especially as it's only five parts. Could we have the next Bodyguard on our hands?!
The Vigil actor plays the British Prime Minister who faces an impossible decision when her husband is held hostage. In the trailer, below, we see her captured partner having a gun pressed against his head as he delivers a message that she must resign tomorrow or he will be killed. We then hear a gunshot, with PM Abigail Dalton looking horrified that her husband might have been executed.
We also see her daughter telling her that if anything happens to her dad, she will never forgive her.
Written by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies, Treason), it also focuses on a power battle between Suranne’s PM and the French President (Julie Delpy), who is also being blackmailed.
Netflix teases: "Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”
Suranne says: "I'm thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I’m really proud of. It’s been something I've wanted to do for a long time. We'd talked about projects previously, but for me, it was about finding the right thing. Hostage was perfect — me and Matt together, backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it.”
Matt adds, "I've been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne and I honestly believe what she’s done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away. An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family — she’s fierce, ruthless, and you can’t take your eyes off of her.”
Also starring are Julie Delpy, Corey Mylchreest, Lucian Msamati, Ashley Thomas, James Cosmo, Martin McCann and Jehnny Beth.
Hostage, which is executive produced by Suranne in her first project with Netflix, promises to be a cracker.
Hostage will launch globally on August 21. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
