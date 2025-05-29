Countdown: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the spy thriller

If you've loved Prime Video's hit thrillers like Jack Ryan, Reacher and The Terminal List, then you'll want to pay attention to Countdown, because this new show could be your next binge watch.

Countdown comes from the creator of Chicago Fire and its spin-offs, Derek Haas, and it's about a rag-tag secret service force which is put together to stop a threat which could destroy Los Angeles.

Based on its trailer, cast and plot, Countdown could be one of Prime Video's biggest shows of 2025, and one of the must-watch thrillers of the summer. So if you're excited to find out more, here's everything you need to know about Countdown.

Countdown will premiere on Wednesday, June 25, with the first three episodes of the series.

After that, one new episode will release each week, up until Wednesday, September 3. That puts the total episode count at 13 in total.

You'll be able to watch every episode using Prime Video, and there's a Prime Video free trial for people who've never signed up before.

Countdown trailer

A trailer for Countdown was released on Wednesday, May 28, roughly a month prior to the launch of the series.

It introduces us to the key premise of the series, as well as its characters and the threat. We also see lots of fights and stunts which points to Countdown being quite an action-packed series.

Countdown cast

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The lead actor of Countdown is Jensen Ackles, who plays LAPD detective Mark Meachum who's recruited for a secret task force. Ackles is best known to many for his lead role in long-running series Supernatural and its spin-off The Winchesters but he's also had an important role in another Prime Video series, The Boys.

The other two leads of the series are Eric Dane, of Charmed, The Last Ship and Euphoria's Eric Dane, and Jessica Camacho of The Flash (the TV show), All Rise and Last Resort.

Violett Beane, Elliot Knight and Uli Latukefu all have supporting roles too.

Countdown plot

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Countdown begins with the killing of a Homeland Security officer, which prompts an investigation. A detective with the LAPD, Mark Meachum, is drafted into a secret task force which is comprised of operatives from different agencies, in order to get to the bottom with it.

The further the investigation progresses, though, the more it becomes clear that there's more going on. Soon, the group has uncovered a wide conspiracy which threatens Los Angeles with a nuclear disaster, and they have to work in the shadows to stop the danger.