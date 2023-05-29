Chicago Fire season 12: everything we know about the new season

One Chicago Wednesday will continue after Dick Wolf's trio of Chicago-based series were renewed, and that means we can expect to see even more action in Chicago Fire season 12.

Chicago Fire season 11 ended in a major cliffhanger that will have lasting repercussions with the Firehouse 51 team and we'll see how everything plays out in season 12.

Here's what we know about Chicago Fire season 12.

There's no word on a release date for Chicago Fire season 12, but thanks to the NBC 2023 fall TV schedule we know the show will return to One Chicago Wednesdays at the 9 pm ET/PT, sandwiched between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D..

As the Writers Guild of America strike lingers, though, it's very likely that the show's premiere will be pushed even deeper into the fall season. We'll be sure to provide updates as they become available.

Chicago Fire season 12 plot

We don't know what disasters and emergencies the Firehouse 51 crew will be faced with in season 12, but here's an overall synopsis of the series from NBC:

"From renowned Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (Law & Order brand) and co-creator Derek Haas, the writer behind 3:10 to Yuma, comes the adrenaline-fueled drama Chicago Fire. This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago."

Chicago Fire season 12 cast

It's still early so no casting announcements have been made for Chicago Fire season 12. We do know that the season 11 finale left the tentacles of suspicion surrounding Mouch's (Christian Stolte) fate after an injury left him battling for his life.

But as far as we know, most of the season 11 cast will likely be back for the new season.

Eamonn Walker as Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett

David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

Chicago Fire season 12 trailer

There's no trailer for Chicago Fire season 12 just yet, but as soon as a trailer is available we'll have the trailer right here.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 12

Chicago Fire season 12 will air on NBC, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are available on Peacock. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you want to watch shows the day after they air, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.