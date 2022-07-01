Chicago Fire season 11: release date, cast and everything we know

One Chicago fans, it’s time to get excited about Chicago Fire season 11. It’s hard to believe this beloved Dick Wolf series is in its eleventh season and yet season after season the show continues to deliver thrilling new stories with huge implications for the cast, especially after everything that happened in season 10.

The series received a three-year renewal (opens in new tab) in 2020, which means season 11 is the final year of that deal. Given the success of all three Chicago series at NBC, Chicago Fire is likely to receive another extension at some point during the upcoming season.

With all of the previous seasons available to stream on Peacock, now is a great time to catch up on the show before it premieres this fall.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago Fire season 11.

Chicago Fire returns for season 11 in the US on Wednesday, September 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. As of this writing, there is no premiere date set for the show in the UK but in previous seasons it has debuted a few months after the US premiere. We’ll add the UK premiere date when it’s available.

Once again, One Chicago Wednesdays will be back in action this fall with all three Chicago shows airing back to back, starting with Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and then capped off with Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT.

Thanks to that robust Wednesday schedule, fans can expect a lot of action in the middle of the work week along with crossover events aplenty.

Who is in the Chicago Fire season 11 cast?

At this point there hasn’t been any news about casting as yet, but it’s safe to assume that the main characters will continue on in the new season.

They include the following:

Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide

Eamonn Walker as Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett

David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

What is Chicago Fire season 11 about?

There aren’t a lot of details available about the new season at this point. We fully expect to learn more as we approach September and we’ll be sure to add any new details as we get them.

For now, we know that season 10 ended with a wedding for Severide and Kidd and after they went to honeymoon at a cabin, a truck pulled up outside. We don’t know who is in the truck but they could be tied to Severide’s decision to testify against the drug dealers he encountered earlier in the season.

Is there a trailer for Chicago Fire season 11?

There isn’t a trailer for Chicago Fire season 11, but as soon as we see one we’ll add it here.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 11

Chicago Fire season 11 airs on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are available on Peacock.

If you want to watch shows the day after they air you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock Premium. You can find a handy guide to the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium here .

UK fans can catch up on all of the previous seasons on Sky Witness through your Sky TV or Now TV plan.