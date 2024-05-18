S.W.A.T. season 8: everything we know about the new season

After a thrilling S.W.A.T. season 7, both on screen and off, it's time to look ahead to S.W.A.T. season 8.

S.W.A.T. was saved twice by CBS executives; it was initially cancelled outright after season 6 (due to a licensing issue with Sony) and then a shortened final season (season 7) was greenlit. Then, in spring 2024, CBS ordered another season of the popular police procedural.

"Here at CBS, we always 'stay liquid' and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment in a statement. "The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We're very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at Sony, CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season."

S.W.A.T. season 8 returns to CBS Fridays this fall, starting out in the 8 pm ET/PT time slot during the fall and then moving to 10 pm ET/PT at the midseason. As soon as a premiere date is available we'll have it for you right here.

In the meantime, you can catch up on previous seasons of S.W.A.T. on Paramount Plus.

If you've cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like S.W.A.T. via streaming platforms Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

For UK viewers, all seasons of S.W.A.T. are available on Sky TV. The first four seasons are also available on Prime Video.

S.W.A.T. season 8 premise

Here's the S.W.A.T. synopsis from CBS:

"S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, an L.A. born and raised S.W.A.T. Sergeant who leads an elite tactical team that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to the community where he was raised and his brothers in blue, Hondo works to bridge the divide between his two worlds as he grapples with new parenthood alongside his wife Nichelle. Rounding out 20-Squad are David 'Deacon' Kay, a dedicated family man and experienced officer; Victor Tan, newly single and eager to embrace a leadership role on the team; and Zoe Powell, a cocky newcomer working to find her place on the squad. Finally, Commander Robert Hicks oversees all of Metro S.W.A.T. Led by Hondo, 20-Squad embraces their differences and works together to save lives and protect their city in an increasingly troubled world."

S.W.A.T. season 8 cast

It's too early for casting announcements for season 8, but we can safely assume that the season 7 cast will return including:

Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds) as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson

Jay Harrington (Better Off Ted) as David "Deacon" Kay

David Lim (Quantico) as Victor Tam

Patrick St. Esprit (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) as Commander Robert Hicks

Rochelle Aytes (Trick 'r Treat) as Nichelle

Anna Enger Ritch (The Haunting of Hill House) as Zoe

