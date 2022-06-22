Is there a FuboTV free trial?

FuboTV is a good option for any cord-cutters who want a streaming platform that gives you live TV broadcasts. It's flexible with a bunch of different plans and add-ons so you can create the perfect FuboTV packages for you. Even better — whether you're looking for sports channels, news programming or entertainment for all the family, there's a FuboTV free trial available. (Which isn't something that is offered by all streamers these days, so make the most of it!)

Keep reading as we explain the different plans available and which ones give you a FuboTV free trial period.

What plans have a FuboTV free trial?

There are a total of four plans to choose from. The good news isthat now all four of them come with a FuboTV free trial. The plans are as follows:

FuboTV Pro plan (opens in new tab) : $69.99 a month for 124 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and up to 3 screens at once (on the go), 10 screens at once (at home).

$69.99 a month for 124 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and up to 3 screens at once (on the go), 10 screens at once (at home). FuboTV Elite plan (opens in new tab) : $79.99 a month for 177 channels, Fubo Extra channels, News Plus channels, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and up to 3 screens at once (on the go), 10 screens at once (at home).

$79.99 a month for 177 channels, Fubo Extra channels, News Plus channels, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and up to 3 screens at once (on the go), 10 screens at once (at home). FuboTV Ultimate plan: (opens in new tab) $99.99 a month for 212 channels, Fubo Extra channels, News Plus channels, SHOWTIME, Sports Plus with NFL Redzone, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and up to 3 screens at once (on the go), 10 screens at once (at home).

$99.99 a month for 212 channels, Fubo Extra channels, News Plus channels, SHOWTIME, Sports Plus with NFL Redzone, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and up to 3 screens at once (on the go), 10 screens at once (at home). FuboTV Latino plan (opens in new tab) : $33 a month for 43 Spanish-language channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR and two screens at once (on the go and at home).

The cost of each plan correlates with the number of channels you get. The more expensive the plan, the more channels and features you'll get. (Life, eh?)



It used to be that the Latino Quarterly plan — which offers 43 Spanish-language entertainment channels — didn't offer a free trial. That's been fixed. Now, with all four of the plans, you can try before you have to fully commit — they all come with a seven-day free trial.



FuboTV also includes Cloud DVR Plus — a virtual DVR space for all the things you'll record and never watch. The amount of storage space depends on the plan you pick You also get the ability to watch on multiple screens at once. Again, how many you get depends on the plan.

How to sign up to a FuboTV free trial:

Go to the Fubo website (opens in new tab) . Click on the orange 'Start Free Trial' button Create an account by entering your email, password, and zipcode Choose from the four available plans Decide which add-ons you want (if any) Input your payment information and confirm!

You'll need to put in your payment information even if you're getting a free trial but your account won't be charged until the end of your 7-day trial.