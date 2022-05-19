Is there a BritBox free trial?

BritBox is a streaming service that was developed by the BBC and ITV and was designed with one purpose in mind: to bring you the very best from British broadcasters.

A BritBox subscription costs just $6.99/ £5.99 a month (or $69.99/£59.99 annually). For that price, you gain access to a range of content from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The BritBox library includes BritBox originals such as Magpie Murders and Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, every classic series of Doctor Who, dramas like Irvine Welsh's Crime and The Bay, period dramas like Sanditon and Downton Abbey, comedies like Gavin & Stacey, Spitting Image and Only Fools and Horses and so much more. For a full list of what's on BritBox, check out our full list of BritBox shows.

If you've not tried BritBox out before but want to check it out, you'll be delighted to know that there is a BritBox free trial available for new customers to help you decide whether the service is right for you.

How long is the BritBox free trial?

The BritBox free trial is available to new customers and lasts for seven days, meaning you've got a full week to see whether the service is right for you. If you decide it's not, you can cancel before the seven days are up and you won't be charged anything (more on that later).

Do be aware that the free trial is measured in days, not hours, so the first day you sign up for your BritBox free trial is counted as the first full day of the trial period.

BritBox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels. Your subscription, including billing, is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price.

Is BritBox free with Amazon Prime?

Sadly no, but the connection between BritBox and Amazon Prime is that you can add BritBox as an Amazon Prime Video Channel to a Prime Video subscription.

On top of your regular Amazon Prime fee, Britbox costs $6.99 /£5.99 a month, but it gives you access to the huge library of British content within the Prime Video service.

You can also still access the BritBox seven-day free trial if you sign up via Prime Video, too.

How to cancel a BritBox free trial

If you want to cancel the BritBox free trial before being charged for a subscription, make sure to do so at least 24 hours before your upcoming payment date.

If you signed up with a debit or credit card, follow the following steps to cancel your BritBox subscription:

Sign into your account at BritBox.com and open your account (click on your account name in the top right of the screen)

Click through to 'Account Details'

Then click the 'Subscription Option'.

In the 'Your Plan' section you should see your next renewal date.

There, you can select 'Cancel subscription', where you'll just need to follow the prompts to cancel your package.

If you subscribed to BritBox via a partner like Roku, iTunes, Prime Video, Apple TV Channels or the Google Play store, you'll instead need to cancel your subscription through those services.

BritBox Offers UK

Six months free BritBox with BT

BT has a great deal available for their customers as both new and existing BT Broadband customers can get BritBox for six months completely free.

New customers can add the offer whenever their broadband package starts, whereas existing BT Broadband customers can add BritBox access to their account at any time.

In either case, you just need to head over to My BT and then click on Get BritBox; from there, you can either set up a brand new BritBox account or log in to your existing one to get the free access.

The only caveat here is that you'll need to cancel your subscription if it was done either through iTunes or EE before you attempt to sign up with BT. Full details can be found on the BT website.

Is BritBox free with Sky TV?

Unfortunately, BritBox is not free with Sky TV, nor can you watch BritBox directly through your Sky box as the app is currently not available to add to Sky Q.

However, If you subscribe to BritBox via Amazon Prime, you can watch BritBox content on Sky through the Prime Video app.

BritBox is also available on a range of devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, YouView, a range of smart TVs, Roku and Xbox games consoles.