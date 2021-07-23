'Sanditon' Season 2: cast, plot, and everything you need to know

Sanditon Season 2 will be well worth the wait for fans of the original, which went out in 2019.

It was beginning to look like the costume drama wouldn’t return, but then in May, it was announced that the series would be getting another run.

The first series was accused of “sexing up” Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, but some of the cast defended the saucy content and it certainly proved popular with viewers!

MASTERPIECE in the US and BritBox in the UK are teaming up to make the second series.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill commented: "I’m so glad that the success of Sanditon in the US has paved the way for its return, and for ITV to continue on this wonderful journey. We know there are many loyal fans of the show in the UK that will be delighted to see its return and that we were able to find a way to bring it back."

The Sanditon Season 2 release date is still to be announced, but filming has now started. It, therefore, looks like the show is set for a 2022 release. Sanditon Season 1 is available on BritBox and a host of other services, listed below.

What’s the plot?

Well, there will be plenty of romance! “Fans who are craving romance and escape will find them in abundance in the new season of Sanditon, with its intriguing characters and captivating storylines,” teases MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson.

Once again the story will revolve around Charlotte Heywood, who soon has two men as potential suitors. Meanwhile, Georgina “is keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love… but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?” Plus, the army’s arrival brings in the prospect of more possible romances.

Who are the new characters in Sanditon Season 2?

Charlotte has two new potential partners. Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Industry), is a mysterious resident with a complex past, while starkly different is self-assured war hero Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones, Grace).

Charlotte’s spirited younger sister, Alison, (Rosie Graham, Outlander) is also introduced and she quickly finds romance in the shape of charming Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays, Still So Awkward).

We also meet the courageous Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake, Normal People) and the flamboyant Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos, Versailles), who plans to paint the fashionable residents.

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes:

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood

Kris Marshall as Tom Parker

Anne Reid as Lady Denham

Crystal Clarke as Georgina Lambe

Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker

Jack Fox as Sir Edward Denham

Charlotte Spencer as Esther Denham

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne

Tom Weston-Jones as Colonel Francis Lennox

Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood

Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter

Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser

Alexander Vlahos as Charles Lockhart

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space.