Rivals season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

*Warning - this guide has spoilers for Rivals season 1*

After the phenomenal success of Rivals season 1 on Disney Plus, fans of the Jilly Cooper adaptation are already looking forward to Rivals season 2 - and after the first season ended on a huge cliffhanger, everyone is desperate to know what happens next.

Fans of Jilly Copper's bestselling books will already know that the Rivals finale didn't cover the whole story of the novel, which means there is a real possibility that we will be treated to a second season.

The racy eight-part series which stars David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell, Katherine Parkinson and Danny Dyer has become one of the most talked about TV shows of 2024 and delves into the world of 1980s independent television in the UK.

Set in the fictional British county of Rutshire, the story centers around a long-term rivalry between ex-Olympic rider turned politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV station controller Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), who, along with their friends, family and neighbors, drip with ambition, lust and power.

Now, Liam Keelan, Disney's senior vice president of original content for Europe and Africa, has told The Times that thoughts are turning towards a second series.

"You'd have to be living in a cave not to have come across Rivals," he says. "Everyone's talking about it. I've seriously never known anything like it. But it's been on the platform for just over a week, so give us a chance, but hopefully more news to come. Suffice to say, we love the show."

Here's everything we know about Rivals season 2...

As we are still waiting for an official announcement from Disney Plus to say that Rivals season 2 is on the way, a release date is a long way away. However, as soon as we get any more information we will add it to this guide.

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black. (Image credit: Disney)

Rivals season 2 plot

The main question on everyone's minds as we head into a possible second season is will Tony Baddingham be in the show? After the season 1 finale saw him beaten over the head with a TV award as Cameron Cook lashed out in self-defense, could he actually be dead? While we don't know what direction the screenwriters will take Tony's character in, fans of the novel will know that Tony is very much a part of the second half of the book, so there is hope that he will survive. In fact (spoiler alert!) in the book Tony has a fling with Declan's wife Maud, so that could well be in the second season, too.

Knowing what happens in the remaining story of the novel, we also know season 2 could focus on the outcome of the TV franchise battle between Corinium and Venturer - but who will win?

Meanwhile, we might also see what happens next between Taggie and Rupert after THAT kiss, and could we eventually find out who Perdita is? Viewers of the first season saw Declan burn the notes that he had on Rupert from his TV appearance, and the name Perdita was visible in the fire. Fans of the book will know that Perdita is Rupert's daughter so there is a chance she could be introduced in the second season.

Taggie O'Hara in Rivals. (Image credit: Disney)

Rivals season 2 cast

If he isn't carted off in a body bag Lord Tony Baddingham is likely to return with David Tennant in the role. Alex Hassell could return as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones and Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham.

Victoria Smurfit (Bloodlands season 2) is likely to return as Declan's wife, Maud O’Hara and Bella Maclean (Sex Education) as Taggie.

Luke Pasqualino (Our Girl, Skins, The Musketeers) is likely to be back as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Tony’s younger brother.

Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners) could return as Sarah Stratton, the new wife to Deputy Prime Minister, Paul Stratton, played by Rufus Jones.

Meanwhile, Nafessa Williams (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) could return as Cameron Cook, Katherine Parkinson (The Kennedys, Humans, Here We Go) as Lizzie Vereker and Oliver Chris (The Crown, Trying) as James Vereker.

Danny Dyer and Lisa McGrillis as Freddie and Valerie Jones. (Image credit: Disney)

Is there a trailer for Rivals season 2?

Not yet, is it far too early for a trailer, sadly, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on Rivals season 2

Rivals is part of Jilly Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles, the iconic literary series of 10 novels packed full of wit, romantic entanglements, sex and unforgettable characters.

The first book in the series Riders was released in 1985, followed by Rivals (1988), Polo (1991), The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous (1993), Appassionata (1996), Score! (1999), Pandora (2002), Wicked! (2006), Jump! (2010) and Mount! (2016).

Jilly Cooper is a journalist and author who lives in Gloucestershire, in the west of the UK. Born in 1937, Jilly is now 86 and is a widow, having been married to publisher Leo Cooper from 1961 until his death in 2013. They have two adopted children and five grandchildren.

Rivals season 1 was filmed around the UK and the series is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (A Very English Scandal, Holding, EastEnders) and Alexander Lamb (The Bay, We Hunt Together, Ackley Bridge), Felicity Blunt, Laura Wade, Rivals author Jilly Cooper and Director of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA Lee Mason. It is thought that if there was a second season the team behind the show would remain largely the same.

