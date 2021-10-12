'The Suspect' — cast, plot and all we know about the Aidan Turner thriller

The Suspect is a "nail-biting" new thriller coming to ITV soon. The series will be produced by World Productions, known for their work on successful programmes such as Line of Duty, Vigil and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

In the new series, we follow clinical psychologist Joseph O’Loughlin (Aidan Turner) who finds himself involved in a case involving the death of a young woman named Catherine.

Poldark star Aidan Turner is leading the cast of the new drama and revealed: "I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side."

Gangs of London writer Peter Berry has written The Suspect, said: "Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey. I hope the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, his family and himself."

Here's everything we know about The Suspect so far...

We don't have a confirmed release date for The Suspect just yet, but we do know that filming for the series will commence in Autumn 2021.

ITV has commissioned gripping, nail-biting thriller, The Suspect, starring Aidan Turner, from globally renowned, World Productions.

What is the plot of 'The Suspect'?

The series follows Doctor Joe O’Loughlin who "appears to have the perfect life". He has a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal". He even became an online hero after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where he works.



During the events of The Suspect he is approached by DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi to assist with a new case, following the discovery of a young woman named Catherine, who was found in a shallow grave. But was it suicide or murder?

ITV teases: "As the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

Who's in the cast?

Joining Aidan Turner are Shaun Parkes (Small Axe), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Camilla Beeput (Peep Show), Adam James (Vigil) and Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard). No further cast has been announced as yet but we will keep you updated when that changes.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer yet - but watch this space!