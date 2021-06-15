'Ridley' starring Adrian Dunbar — cast, release date, plot, trailer and more

Ridley is a brand new detective drama that has been commissioned by ITV.

It will see none other than Adrian Dunbar making his return to the world of crime drama after his beloved turn as Ted Hastings in Line of Duty!

Inspired by real-life retired detectives going back to work as police consultants and co-created by Paul Matthew Thompson (Vera) and Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Hollington Drive) Ridley is sure to be another gripping detective drama to get your teeth into!

Here’s everything you need to know about Ridley!

Although we don’t have any release date info just yet, we know that Ridley will enter production in autumn this year. This means we likely won’t see it on TV until the end of 2021 at the earliest.

How many episodes of Ridley will there be?

Ridley’s first series will be four episodes long, and each episode will be two hours long.

Ridley cast

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty. (Image credit: C) World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill)

So far, we only know that Adrian Dunbar is set to star in Ridley as the namesake hero, retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley.

He’s an accomplished homicide detective whose career has been cut short as he’s been nudged into retirement after a 25-year career, a move he’s not overly happy with!

Adrian said: “I don’t think I’ve ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm.

“As an actor I know how rare it is to be given such a wonderful opportunity, and the combination of Polly Hill and Chloe Tucker at ITV and Jonathan Fisher at West Road Pictures means we are in both safe and creative hands.”

Further casting news has been promised closer to production!

What’s the plot?

DI Ridley is contacted by his former mentee, Acting DI Carol Farman. She enlists her mentor as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case which takes a dark, unexpected turn!

Carol wants to access Ridley’s unique crime-solving insight, and will be drawing him back into the world of police work into a new partnership to solve a series of intriguing cases.

Writer Paul Matthew Thompson commented: “I am thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures to bring Ridley to life for ITV. Equally delighted that he’ll be portrayed by the iconic Adrian Dunbar.

“With his maverick idiosyncrasies, a heart on sleeve empathy and a unique approach to solving crime we hope Ridley will soon join the canon of favourite TV detectives.”

Is there a trailer?

We haven’t seen one just yet, but as and when one is released we’ll update this guide!