Call the Midwife season 12: potential release date, cast and everything we know

Call the Midwife is heading back to our screens for another series.

Call the Midwife is the annual highlight for many TV fans, and we can now start getting excited about the return of the show as filming for Call the Midwife season 12 is well underway.

Following the huge drama in Call the Midwife season 11 earlier this year, fans can't wait to see how the new season will unfold, and show favorite Stephen McGann, who plays Dr. Patrick Turner, has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures while filming for the new series.

Stephen posted a lovely picture of himself and young Ned Shaw, who plays his son Teddy. The photo shows the father and son duo smiling as they filmed on a sunny day for an outdoor event at Nonnatus House and was posted on the official Call the Midwife Twitter account.

But what else is there to know about Call the Midwife season 12? Here is everything you need to know...

Although we are yet to get an official air date, Call the Midwife traditionally returns to our screens with a new season on Christmas Day. The rest of the season usually then follows in January, so it is thought that the Call the Midwife season 12 will air in January 2023.

You can also catch up on all past 11 seasons of Call the Midwife on BBC iPlayer now.

It is not yet known when Call the Midwife season 12 will be airing on PBS in the US but we will update this page when a date is announced.

There is also more good news for fans, because not only has the show been re-commissioned by the BBC for this next season, but it has also been given the green light for season 13, which is to follow in 2024.

Fans are hoping that Trixie and Matthew will reignite their romance in the new season. (Image credit: BBC1)

Call the Midwife season 12 plot

When it came to upcoming plot lines there is no shortage of drama that could unfold at Nonnatus House. Show writer and creator Heidi Thomas teased: "The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

We know Trixie is returning, so there could be plenty of romance on the cards for her and Matthew. And after last season's baby heartbreak for Lucille and Cyril, could the pair be blessed with becoming parents in the new season?

Who is returning to Call the Midwife season 12?

It is thought that all the usual Call the Midwife cast will be back for the new season.

Not only will Jenny Agutter return as Sister Julienne after her brush with death in season 11, but it is thought she will be joined by Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett), Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen).

Leonie Elliott's Nurse Lucille Robinson and her onscreen husband Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) are also thought to be returning.

Regulars Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi), Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) and Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) are also believed to be back, along with Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix), who started a romance with Trixie during the last season.

Doctor Turner and his family will also return including his wife Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) and son Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan). Talking to the Radio Times (opens in new tab), Stephen McGann, who plays Dr. Patrick Turner hinted there might be more familiar faces making a return to the show: "Starting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way.

"I think it draws on its own history again, but there's a lot of joy at Christmas as usual. But there's also a great story there too, and it's been really enjoyable to do."

Nancy will be back for more Nonnatus House drama at the end of the year. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Trixie be back for season 12 of Call the Midwife?

Yes! It was revealed earlier this year that fan favourite Helen George, who plays Trixie Franklin, had started filming once again after taking a break from the show mid-way through season 11 to go on maternity leave with her second daughter, Lark.

The last time we saw Trixie on screen she had pressed pause on her new romance with Matthew so that she could head to Italy to care for her dying aunt. But thankfully Trixie is set to return and it is thought she will be back for the 2022 Christmas special. Does this mean Trixie and Matthew will be able to pick up where they left off with their romance? We hope so!

What happened at the end of Call the Midwife season 11?

A huge train crash left fans worried for their favourite characters. (Image credit: BBC)

The penultimate episode of Call the Midwife season 11 saw a huge train crash unfold, leaving the lives of Dr Turner and Sister Julienne hanging in the balance. Fans were beside themselves as they waited to find out the fate of the two main characters, but while it was touch and go for a bit, viewers were thrilled to see both Dr Turner and Sister Julienne make it through the ordeal and feel fit and well again by the end of the series.

There was a heart-warming moment where the entire gang at Nonnatus House had a group photo, with even Nurse Crane returning from her extended holidays to get everyone in order and pull them through the train crisis.

The last group photo of season 11 left fans feeling excited for the new series. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Call the Midwife season 12?

Not yet, it is a little too early for an official trailer for season 12, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.