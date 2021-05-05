'Call the Midwife' Season 11 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Call the Midwife Season 11 is heading to BBC1!

Call the Midwife Season 10 might still be underway on BBC1 at the moment, but there is big news for fans because Season 11 is now in production. This news comes soon after the announcement that the BBC drama has also been commissioned for a further two seasons, meaning we can now expect it to run until at least 2024.

Call the Midwife Season 11 will kick off with a Christmas special this year.

Traditionally the Call the Midwife festive offering airs on Christmas Day at 8pm on BBC1, and it is likely that this will be the case for 2021.

Call the Midwife Season 11: All our favourites are likely to be back including Helen George as Trixie Franklin. (Image credit: BBC1)

Who will be part of the Call the Midwife Season 11 cast?

While there has been no official announcement on the casting for Season 11, we know the Turner family are back because they have been spotted in a very special behind the scenes video.

Stephen McGann who plays Doctor Patrick Turner can be seen welcoming fans to the Call the Midwife set, while Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner also talks fans through how excited everyone is to be back filming a new season. She tells fans: "We’re back filming series 11. Series 10 has just aired so it’s an unusual situation we’re not normally airing and filming at the same time. But, what a boost, you know.”

Cliff Parisi who plays Fred Buckle is also seen in the video from the Call the Midwife set — and we know it is the Christmas special because he is dressed as Santa!

We expect Helen George (Trixie Franklin), Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Leonie Elliott (Lucille Anderson), Linda Bassett (Phyllis Crane) and co will all also be back.

NEWS! Cameras roll again!! 🎥 🚲👶 📺 #CallTheMidwife begins filming for Christmas and Series 11 while Series 10 is airing in the UK! pic.twitter.com/MaWiRqviE9April 22, 2021 See more

What is the plot?

While it is a little too early to be speculating on the drama set to unfold in Season 11, it is likely that we will be taken on an emotional rollercoaster as always. Over the years Call the Midwife has proved that it's not just a light and fluffy Sunday evening drama about babies, but that the show also isn't afraid to tackle hard-hitting and emotive subjects.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but watch this space. We will update this page with the trailer as soon as it is released.