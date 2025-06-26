Call the Midwife movie: everything we know about the spin-off film
The Call the Midwife movie will see the beloved TV series heading for the big screen!
A Call the Midwife movie is on the way, bringing all our Nonnatus House favourites to a cinema near you!
The new movie is set to pick up in the 1970s - where Call the Midwife season 15 (which is coming to our TV screens in early 2026) - will come to an end. However, series creator and showrunner Heidi Thomas has revealed that our much-loved nuns and midwives might be taking a holiday from Poplar...
Heidi said: "As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape. The rise in hospital births and changes in the NHS have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters.
"Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!”
Eva Yates, Director of BBC Film, added: “Call the Midwife has always brilliantly explored the issues and experiences of women across history and it is with great excitement that we are joining Pippa and Heidi in expanding the Midwife universe to bring these wonderful characters onto the big screen.”
Here is everything we know about the Call the Midwife movie...
Call the Midwife movie release date
It is a little too early for an official release date for the Call the Midwife movie; however, as it focuses on our current favourites from Poplar, filming will likely start after Call the Midwife season 15 has wrapped up production in the coming months.
As soon as we get more information on when the film will be released, we will update this guide.
Call the Midwife movie plot
Details of the movie location, plot and cinematic adventures of the midwives of Nonnatus House are being kept tightly under wraps, with the official BBC statement stating: "Further details about the film with BBC Film will be released later this year." As soon as anything is announced, we will update this guide.
One thing we do know is that, like the show itself, the movie will be written and produced by Heidi Thomas, the series creator who has helmed the stories of the midwives from the beginning.
Call the Midwife movie cast
We are yet to get a confirmed cast list from the BBC, however, it is thought that lots of our Nonnatus House favourites will be part of the movie.
This could include Helen George as Trixie Aylward, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, and Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford.
Molly Vevers joined the cast in Call the Midwife season 14 as Sister Catherine and could be part of the movie.
Stephen McGann could be part of the movie as Doctor Turner, along with Laura Main as his wife Shelagh Turner, and Max Macmillan as their son, Timothy Turner. Alice Brown could also be in the film as Angela Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Turner and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner.
Other returning characters could be Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson, and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson.
As soon as we get a cofrimed cast list we will add it to this guide.
Is there a trailer for the Call the Midwife movie ?
No, sadly it is too early for a trailer for the Call the Midwife movie, but as soon as one is released, we will add it to this guide.
Behind the scenes and more on the Call the Midwife movie
Commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, Call the Midwife is made by All3Media’s Neal Street for the BBC in co-production with PBS.
The series is created, written and executive produced by Heidi Thomas, executive produced by Pippa Harris, for Neal Street, and Ann Tricklebank who also serves as producer. Gaynor Holmes is the executive producer for the BBC.
The first series of Call the Midwife was originally inspired by Jennifer Worth’s books of the same name. BBC Studios distribute Call the Midwife globally and have sold the series to over 260 territories worldwide and counting.
